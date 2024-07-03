Bal Pharma Ltd Summary

Bal Pharma Ltd (BPL), a member of the Mcro Laboratories Group, was incorporated as a private limited company in May 87. In Mar.90, BPL took over a pharmaceutical products manufacturing unit located in Bangalore through the Karnataka State Finance Corporation for a consideration of Rs 25.18 lac following which, BPL commenced manufacturing formulations.BPL manufactures and markets pharmaceutical formulations -- paracetamol, aluminium hydroxide, povidone iodine, alprazolam, gliclazide, griseofulvin, lactobacillus, rifampicin, piroxicam amoxycillin, etc. The company promotes its products through the common sales force of the group but proposes to induct its own soon. It came out with a public issue in Feb.95 for manufacture of bulk drugs and expansion of pharmaceutical formulations.During 1997-98, the formalities of takeover of the unit from Lakme Limited have been completed and effective from 23rd July, 1997 the unit has become a division of Bal Pharma Limited. The companys product range has been expanded with the introduction of AZIWIN, CAFIMOL & CORTIDERM.The company has added further product range Zanovid, Aziwin, Dry Syrup, Meloxi, Ocium - M, Progit - MPS in its ethical division during 1999-2000. As part of the expansion of the product range, the company has introduced Cardiac Specialities Products. To market these products, a new division named SERVETUS has started functioning during 2001. New products like Amiloride,Benzydamine and Ebastine were rolled into the market during 2002. The commercial production of Formulation Plant in Uttarakhand started from 1st January, 2009. The Company floated Lifezen Healthcare Pvt Ltd during the year 2014-15 as its subsidiary. It ventured into heath care sector through its subsidiary i.e. Balance Clinics LLP. In 2016-17, it commenced its project on construction of an fully integrated API unit with an annual production capacity of 270 metric tonnes of assorted API products including Gliclazide, Ebastine, Amiloride HCL, Benzydamine HCL, Pregablin etc, located at Gauribidanur near Bangalore with an estimated investment of Rs 45 Crores. In 2017-18, the Company acquired 100% stake and management control of Golden Drugs Private Ltd, an Udaipur, Rajasthan involved in the manufacture of bulk drugs and intermediates costing Rs 14 Crores. It earmarked Rs. 36 Cr. for setting up of an bulk drugsmanufacturing unit at Yadgir District , Karnataka in year 2022-23. It launched Sitagliptin (a DPP-4 Inhibitor) in the plain form, and as a combination with Metformin under the brand names SITABEND & SITABEND-M, respectively in 2023.