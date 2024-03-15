2:1 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd(539251) RECORD DATE 15.03.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 02 (Two) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.11/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 15/03/2024 DR-739/2023-2024 * As per Terms of Payment : Full amount of Issue Price of Rs. 21/- per Equity Share is payable on Application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.03.2024)