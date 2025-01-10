Banas Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.05
48.05
25.65
25.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
106.02
103.77
136.14
66.77
Net Worth
154.07
151.82
161.79
92.42
Minority Interest
Debt
6.05
6.51
6.9
11.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
30.75
0
19.68
0
Total Liabilities
190.87
158.33
188.37
103.62
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
110.12
88.45
138.43
44.44
Deferred Tax Asset Net
25.3
25.3
0
2.08
Networking Capital
17.11
17.09
10.54
5.73
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
17.24
17.43
10.56
5.81
Sundry Creditors
-0.12
-0.03
-0.02
-0.08
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.31
4.26
0
Cash
7.17
5.6
11.3
1.61
Total Assets
159.72
136.46
160.3
53.89
