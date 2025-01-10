iifl-logo-icon 1
Banas Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

10.1
(1.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

48.05

48.05

25.65

25.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

106.02

103.77

136.14

66.77

Net Worth

154.07

151.82

161.79

92.42

Minority Interest

Debt

6.05

6.51

6.9

11.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

30.75

0

19.68

0

Total Liabilities

190.87

158.33

188.37

103.62

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

110.12

88.45

138.43

44.44

Deferred Tax Asset Net

25.3

25.3

0

2.08

Networking Capital

17.11

17.09

10.54

5.73

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

17.24

17.43

10.56

5.81

Sundry Creditors

-0.12

-0.03

-0.02

-0.08

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.31

4.26

0

Cash

7.17

5.6

11.3

1.61

Total Assets

159.72

136.46

160.3

53.89

