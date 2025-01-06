Banas Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.83
12.34
-35.74
-18.44
Other operating items
Operating
-5.83
12.34
-35.74
-18.44
Capital expenditure
0
-0.05
0
-0.51
Free cash flow
-5.83
12.29
-35.74
-18.95
Equity raised
150.87
88.29
36.8
41.82
Investing
23.8
19.09
1.55
0
Financing
21.81
15.46
11.62
-13.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
190.65
135.13
14.23
9.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.