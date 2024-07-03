iifl-logo-icon 1
Banas Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

8.2

6.07

32.55

11.58

17.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.2

6.07

32.55

11.58

17.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.01

0

0

Other Income

0.24

0.05

2.7

0.06

4.04

Total Income

8.45

6.13

35.26

11.64

21.5

Total Expenditure

18.59

13.37

19.44

17.42

4.06

PBIDT

-10.15

-7.25

15.81

-5.78

17.44

Interest

0

0.01

0.03

0

0.02

PBDT

-10.15

-7.25

15.78

-5.78

17.42

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.36

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.2

0

30.75

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-10.35

-7.25

-15.32

-5.78

17.42

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-9.53

-6.57

-14.4

-5.24

17.72

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-9.53

-6.57

-14.4

-5.24

17.72

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.04

-0.94

-3.13

-1.09

3.69

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

89.58

68.81

48.05

48.05

48.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-123.78

-119.43

48.57

-49.91

99.82

PBDTM(%)

-123.78

-119.43

48.47

-49.91

99.71

PATM(%)

-126.21

-119.43

-47.06

-49.91

99.71

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.