Banas Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
8.2
6.07
32.55
11.58
17.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.2
6.07
32.55
11.58
17.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.01
0
0
Other Income
0.24
0.05
2.7
0.06
4.04
Total Income
8.45
6.13
35.26
11.64
21.5
Total Expenditure
18.59
13.37
19.44
17.42
4.06
PBIDT
-10.15
-7.25
15.81
-5.78
17.44
Interest
0
0.01
0.03
0
0.02
PBDT
-10.15
-7.25
15.78
-5.78
17.42
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.36
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.2
0
30.75
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-10.35
-7.25
-15.32
-5.78
17.42
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-9.53
-6.57
-14.4
-5.24
17.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-9.53
-6.57
-14.4
-5.24
17.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.04
-0.94
-3.13
-1.09
3.69
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
89.58
68.81
48.05
48.05
48.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-123.78
-119.43
48.57
-49.91
99.82
PBDTM(%)
-123.78
-119.43
48.47
-49.91
99.71
PATM(%)
-126.21
-119.43
-47.06
-49.91
99.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.