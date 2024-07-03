SectorFinance
Open₹10.23
Prev. Close₹10.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.09
Day's High₹10.39
Day's Low₹10.01
52 Week's High₹17.84
52 Week's Low₹8.82
Book Value₹19.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)90.47
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.05
48.05
25.65
25.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
106.02
103.77
136.14
66.77
Net Worth
154.07
151.82
161.79
92.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.83
12.34
-35.74
-18.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
66.61
20.44
97.8
14.43
6.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
66.61
20.44
97.8
14.43
6.2
Other Operating Income
0.04
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7
0.44
3.02
0.04
3.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CEO
G K Agrawal
Executive Director
Tanu Agrawal
Company Secretary
Prajna Naik
Independent Director
Chirag Goyal
Independent Director
Vikas Kulhriya
Non Executive Director
Pratham Jethliya
Non Executive Director
Anant Chourasia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Banas Finance Ltd
Summary
Banas Finance Limited was formerly incorporated on 06th June, 1983, as Pioneer Leasing Company Limited. With the object of Finance & Investment related activities. The Name of the Company was changed from Pioneer Leasing Company Limited to Banas Finance Limited with effect from 28th August, 1986. Presently, it is engaged in finance, Share Trading, Investments, Consultancy and having interest in Realty business which is fast growing.In 2019-20, three listed entities, Proaim Enterprises Limited, Axon Ventures Limited and Rockon Enterprises Limited got merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation, leading to creation of a single unified lending entity, and the merger was given effect on 18th August, 2020.During the year 2022-23, the Company held 48.55% of Equity Shares of Tilak Ventures Limited and it became an Associate Company of the Company.
Read More
The Banas Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Banas Finance Ltd is ₹90.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Banas Finance Ltd is 0 and 0.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Banas Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Banas Finance Ltd is ₹8.82 and ₹17.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Banas Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.37%, 3 Years at -40.06%, 1 Year at -24.89%, 6 Month at 0.39%, 3 Month at -1.06% and 1 Month at -6.22%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.