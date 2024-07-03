iifl-logo-icon 1
Banas Finance Ltd Share Price

10.1
(-1.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open10.23
  • Day's High10.39
  • 52 Wk High17.84
  • Prev. Close10.26
  • Day's Low10.01
  • 52 Wk Low 8.82
  • Turnover (lac)4.09
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.87
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)90.47
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Banas Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

10.23

Prev. Close

10.26

Turnover(Lac.)

4.09

Day's High

10.39

Day's Low

10.01

52 Week's High

17.84

52 Week's Low

8.82

Book Value

19.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

90.47

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Banas Finance Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Banas Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Banas Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.58%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 73.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Banas Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

48.05

48.05

25.65

25.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

106.02

103.77

136.14

66.77

Net Worth

154.07

151.82

161.79

92.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.83

12.34

-35.74

-18.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

66.61

20.44

97.8

14.43

6.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

66.61

20.44

97.8

14.43

6.2

Other Operating Income

0.04

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7

0.44

3.02

0.04

3.87

View Annually Results

Banas Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Banas Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CEO

G K Agrawal

Executive Director

Tanu Agrawal

Company Secretary

Prajna Naik

Independent Director

Chirag Goyal

Independent Director

Vikas Kulhriya

Non Executive Director

Pratham Jethliya

Non Executive Director

Anant Chourasia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Banas Finance Ltd

Summary

Banas Finance Limited was formerly incorporated on 06th June, 1983, as Pioneer Leasing Company Limited. With the object of Finance & Investment related activities. The Name of the Company was changed from Pioneer Leasing Company Limited to Banas Finance Limited with effect from 28th August, 1986. Presently, it is engaged in finance, Share Trading, Investments, Consultancy and having interest in Realty business which is fast growing.In 2019-20, three listed entities, Proaim Enterprises Limited, Axon Ventures Limited and Rockon Enterprises Limited got merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation, leading to creation of a single unified lending entity, and the merger was given effect on 18th August, 2020.During the year 2022-23, the Company held 48.55% of Equity Shares of Tilak Ventures Limited and it became an Associate Company of the Company.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Banas Finance Ltd share price today?

The Banas Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Banas Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Banas Finance Ltd is ₹90.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Banas Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Banas Finance Ltd is 0 and 0.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Banas Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Banas Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Banas Finance Ltd is ₹8.82 and ₹17.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Banas Finance Ltd?

Banas Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.37%, 3 Years at -40.06%, 1 Year at -24.89%, 6 Month at 0.39%, 3 Month at -1.06% and 1 Month at -6.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Banas Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Banas Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.58 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 73.39 %

