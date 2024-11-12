Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

BANAS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. The Board transacted and approved following matters: 1. The Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Approved the Limited Review Report on the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

BANAS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

BANAS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as per attachment BANAS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve as per attachment as per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.08.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 5 Jun 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

BANAS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation as per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 14 May 2024

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

BANAS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider ruler various matters relating to the Rights Issue including terms and conditions such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism Rights Issue size rights entitlement ratio the record date and timing of the Rights Issue and other matters incidental or connected therewith. details attached Record date fixed Friday April 26, 2024 updates on Right Issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/04/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024