Banas Finance Ltd Board Meeting

9.83
(0.31%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:11:00 AM

Banas Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
BANAS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. The Board transacted and approved following matters: 1. The Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Approved the Limited Review Report on the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
BANAS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
BANAS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as per attachment BANAS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve as per attachment as per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.08.2024)
Board Meeting5 Jun 20245 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Allotment
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
BANAS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation as per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 202414 May 2024
Board Meeting outcome As per attachment
Board Meeting18 Apr 202411 Apr 2024
BANAS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider ruler various matters relating to the Rights Issue including terms and conditions such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism Rights Issue size rights entitlement ratio the record date and timing of the Rights Issue and other matters incidental or connected therewith. details attached Record date fixed Friday April 26, 2024 updates on Right Issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/04/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
BANAS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. 3. To consider and approve regularization of Mr. Anant Chourasia (DIN: 09305661) as Non Executive Non- Independent Director of the Company subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. 4. To appoint Mr. Girraj Kishor Agrawal as CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of the Company in addition to his current designation as Executive Director of the Company subject to approval of the Shareholders. 5. To discuss and approve the increase in limit for Related Party Transaction. More as per attachment as per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

Banas Finance: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

