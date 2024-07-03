iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Banas Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

10.15
(1.81%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

34.05

-72.37

95.01

11.81

6.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

34.05

-72.37

95.01

11.81

6.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.34

0

3.02

0.21

3

Total Income

38.39

-72.37

98.04

12.02

9.22

Total Expenditure

20.47

12.35

6.53

2.4

5.05

PBIDT

17.91

-84.72

91.51

9.62

4.17

Interest

0.04

0.07

0.06

0.16

0.31

PBDT

17.87

-84.8

91.45

9.46

3.86

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.02

Deferred Tax

0.28

0

0

0

0.35

Reported Profit After Tax

17.59

-84.8

91.45

9.46

3.49

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

18.9

-84.15

91.42

9.46

3.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

18.9

-84.15

91.42

9.46

3.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.93

20.6

35.68

3.69

1.36

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

48.05

48.05

25.65

25.65

25.65

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

52.59

117.06

96.31

81.45

67.04

PBDTM(%)

52.48

117.17

96.25

80.1

62.05

PATM(%)

51.65

117.17

96.25

80.1

56.1

Banas Finance: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Banas Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.