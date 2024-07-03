Banas Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
34.05
-72.37
95.01
11.81
6.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
34.05
-72.37
95.01
11.81
6.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.34
0
3.02
0.21
3
Total Income
38.39
-72.37
98.04
12.02
9.22
Total Expenditure
20.47
12.35
6.53
2.4
5.05
PBIDT
17.91
-84.72
91.51
9.62
4.17
Interest
0.04
0.07
0.06
0.16
0.31
PBDT
17.87
-84.8
91.45
9.46
3.86
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.02
Deferred Tax
0.28
0
0
0
0.35
Reported Profit After Tax
17.59
-84.8
91.45
9.46
3.49
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
18.9
-84.15
91.42
9.46
3.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
18.9
-84.15
91.42
9.46
3.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.93
20.6
35.68
3.69
1.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
48.05
48.05
25.65
25.65
25.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
52.59
117.06
96.31
81.45
67.04
PBDTM(%)
52.48
117.17
96.25
80.1
62.05
PATM(%)
51.65
117.17
96.25
80.1
56.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.