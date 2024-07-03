iifl-logo-icon 1
Banas Finance Ltd Company Summary

10.18
(2.21%)
Jan 14, 2025|09:05:00 AM

Banas Finance Ltd Summary

Banas Finance Limited was formerly incorporated on 06th June, 1983, as Pioneer Leasing Company Limited. With the object of Finance & Investment related activities. The Name of the Company was changed from Pioneer Leasing Company Limited to Banas Finance Limited with effect from 28th August, 1986. Presently, it is engaged in finance, Share Trading, Investments, Consultancy and having interest in Realty business which is fast growing.In 2019-20, three listed entities, Proaim Enterprises Limited, Axon Ventures Limited and Rockon Enterprises Limited got merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation, leading to creation of a single unified lending entity, and the merger was given effect on 18th August, 2020.During the year 2022-23, the Company held 48.55% of Equity Shares of Tilak Ventures Limited and it became an Associate Company of the Company.

