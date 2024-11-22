Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.2
6.2
6.2
6.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.27
-0.11
-0.12
-0.13
Net Worth
5.93
6.09
6.08
6.07
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.93
6.09
6.08
6.07
Fixed Assets
5.06
5.08
5.1
5.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.79
0.78
0.9
0.84
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.14
0.14
0.08
0.06
Debtor Days
146
Other Current Assets
0.84
0.8
0.96
0.93
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.16
-0.14
-0.15
Cash
0.08
0.22
0.08
0.11
Total Assets
5.93
6.08
6.08
6.06
No Record Found
