Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

5.61
(-4.92%)
Nov 22, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.2

6.2

6.2

6.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.27

-0.11

-0.12

-0.13

Net Worth

5.93

6.09

6.08

6.07

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.93

6.09

6.08

6.07

Fixed Assets

5.06

5.08

5.1

5.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.79

0.78

0.9

0.84

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.14

0.14

0.08

0.06

Debtor Days

146

Other Current Assets

0.84

0.8

0.96

0.93

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

-0.16

-0.14

-0.15

Cash

0.08

0.22

0.08

0.11

Total Assets

5.93

6.08

6.08

6.06

Bansisons Tea : related Articles

No Record Found

