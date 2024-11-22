iifl-logo-icon 1
Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

5.61
(-4.92%)
Nov 22, 2024|12:00:00 AM

BANSISONS TEA INDUSTRIES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

889.75

90.0389,709.27223.010.823,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

746.45

114.6810,198.1927.620.59436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,388.65

30.333,298.1237.680.29150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,436.65

48.312,327.2110.590.37117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,166.5

59.11,7284.760.29127.33323.42

Bansisons Tea: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

