Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
889.75
|90.03
|89,709.27
|223.01
|0.82
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
746.45
|114.68
|10,198.19
|27.62
|0.59
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,388.65
|30.33
|3,298.12
|37.68
|0.29
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,436.65
|48.31
|2,327.21
|10.59
|0.37
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,166.5
|59.1
|1,728
|4.76
|0.29
|127.33
|323.42
