SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹5.61
Prev. Close₹5.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹5.61
Day's Low₹5.61
52 Week's High₹8.9
52 Week's Low₹3.34
Book Value₹9.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.2
6.2
6.2
6.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.27
-0.11
-0.12
-0.13
Net Worth
5.93
6.09
6.08
6.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.15
0.15
1.71
1.72
yoy growth (%)
0
-91.27
-0.47
15.19
Raw materials
0
0
-0.79
-0.87
As % of sales
0
2.45
46.2
50.62
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.81
-0.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.09
-0.01
-0.12
-0.03
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.01
9.4
0
0
Working capital
0.12
-0.11
-0.15
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-91.27
-0.47
15.19
Op profit growth
3,057.9
-101.82
10,071.11
-101.16
EBIT growth
-616.91
-85.97
291.33
-167.39
Net profit growth
-541.29
-86.11
235.23
-263.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
889.75
|90.03
|89,709.27
|223.01
|0.82
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
746.45
|114.68
|10,198.19
|27.62
|0.59
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,388.65
|30.33
|3,298.12
|37.68
|0.29
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,436.65
|48.31
|2,327.21
|10.59
|0.37
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,166.5
|59.1
|1,728
|4.76
|0.29
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Mamy Ghosh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nisha Gattani
Non Executive Director
Amit Mitruka
Whole-time Director
Sandeep Agarwal
Executive Director
Hiren Dhirajlal Shah
Independent Director
Sushiiaben Shah
Independent Director
Chirag Nanavati
Reports by Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd
Summary
Bansisons Tea Industries Limited was incorporated in September, 1987. Initially, the Company concentrated its main activities in increasing the tea plantation, maintenance of tea bushes and tea manufacturing. The Company is engaged in the business of leasing of garden for plucking of green leaves.
The Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd is ₹3.55 Cr. as of 22 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.59 as of 22 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd is ₹3.34 and ₹8.9 as of 22 Nov ‘24
Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.38%, 3 Years at 22.26%, 1 Year at 42.39%, 6 Month at 40.60%, 3 Month at -8.33% and 1 Month at -29.88%.
