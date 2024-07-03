iifl-logo-icon 1
Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd Share Price

5.61
(-4.92%)
Nov 22, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.61
  • Day's High5.61
  • 52 Wk High8.9
  • Prev. Close5.9
  • Day's Low5.61
  • 52 Wk Low 3.34
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.56
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

5.61

Prev. Close

5.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

5.61

Day's Low

5.61

52 Week's High

8.9

52 Week's Low

3.34

Book Value

9.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.15%

Non-Promoter- 76.84%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 76.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.2

6.2

6.2

6.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.27

-0.11

-0.12

-0.13

Net Worth

5.93

6.09

6.08

6.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.15

0.15

1.71

1.72

yoy growth (%)

0

-91.27

-0.47

15.19

Raw materials

0

0

-0.79

-0.87

As % of sales

0

2.45

46.2

50.62

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.81

-0.66

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.09

-0.01

-0.12

-0.03

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.01

9.4

0

0

Working capital

0.12

-0.11

-0.15

-0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-91.27

-0.47

15.19

Op profit growth

3,057.9

-101.82

10,071.11

-101.16

EBIT growth

-616.91

-85.97

291.33

-167.39

Net profit growth

-541.29

-86.11

235.23

-263.64

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

889.75

90.0389,709.27223.010.823,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

746.45

114.6810,198.1927.620.59436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,388.65

30.333,298.1237.680.29150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,436.65

48.312,327.2110.590.37117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,166.5

59.11,7284.760.29127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Mamy Ghosh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nisha Gattani

Non Executive Director

Amit Mitruka

Whole-time Director

Sandeep Agarwal

Executive Director

Hiren Dhirajlal Shah

Independent Director

Sushiiaben Shah

Independent Director

Chirag Nanavati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd

Summary

Bansisons Tea Industries Limited was incorporated in September, 1987. Initially, the Company concentrated its main activities in increasing the tea plantation, maintenance of tea bushes and tea manufacturing. The Company is engaged in the business of leasing of garden for plucking of green leaves.
Company FAQs

What is the Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd share price today?

The Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd is ₹3.55 Cr. as of 22 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.59 as of 22 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd is ₹3.34 and ₹8.9 as of 22 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd?

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.38%, 3 Years at 22.26%, 1 Year at 42.39%, 6 Month at 40.60%, 3 Month at -8.33% and 1 Month at -29.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.15 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 76.85 %

