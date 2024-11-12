|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|BANSISONS TEA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited financial result for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2.Any other business with the permission of Chairman Board of Directors of the at their meeting held on today i.e. Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia has, considered and approved the following: - 1)The Company has approved the of Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. 2)Reviewed the business of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Sep 2024
|11 Sep 2024
|The Board of Directors has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Hiren as an Additional Director of the company.
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|BANSISONS TEA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Draft Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended March 31 2024; 2. Fix the day date time and venue of 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the Financial Year 2023-24 and draft Notice thereof. 3.Decide the dates for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Register for the purpose of Annual Book Closure. 4.Appointment of the scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting as well as voting at the 37th Annual General Meeting. 5.Any other business with the permission of Chairman Outcome of Board Meeting of Board of Directors held on 05th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|1. Noted and accepted the resignation of M/s. Bijan Ghosh & Associates., Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 323214E), who have tendered his resignation vide his letters dated September 04, 2024, from the position of Statutory Auditor of the Company for the reasons mentioned in his letter. 2. Appointment of M/s. A A A M & CO LLP (FRN: 038189N), as the Statutory Auditor of the Company
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Friday, August 02, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|BANSISONS TEA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. 2.Any other business with the permission of Chairman. BANSISONS TEA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. 2.Any other business with the permission of Chairman (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|BANSISONS TEA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of Board meeting for audited financial result for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Independent directors meeting dated march 28, 2024
|Board Meeting
|16 Mar 2024
|16 Mar 2024
|outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Director held on today i.e. Saturday, March 16, 2024, has considered and approved the following: - Appointment of Mr. Chirag Nanavati (DIN: 08196966) and Mrs. Sushilaben Shah (DIN: 08234697) as an Additional Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. March 16, 2024 The company has appointed Mr. Chirag Nanavati and Mrs. sushilaben shah as an additional independent director of the company.
|Board Meeting
|15 Feb 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|As per attachment Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended on December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|BANSISONS TEA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations 2015) this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 13th day of February 2024 to inter alia consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended on 31st December 2023. Kindly take the same on your records and acknowledge the receipt. Thanking You Yours faithfully For Bansisons Tea Industries Limited Sandeep Agarwal Director DIN: 00688647 The Board meeting Was rescheduled from 13th February 2024 to 14th February 2024. Due to website error company was not able to upload the outcome of board meeting held on 14th February 2024. We hereby attaching Outcome of Board meeting held on 14th February 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/02/2024) Due to unavailability of Board of Directors, the meeting of Board of Directors is posponed and scheduled to be held on 14th Feb, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
