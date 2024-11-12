Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

BANSISONS TEA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited financial result for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2.Any other business with the permission of Chairman Board of Directors of the at their meeting held on today i.e. Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia has, considered and approved the following: - 1)The Company has approved the of Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. 2)Reviewed the business of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

The Board of Directors has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Hiren as an Additional Director of the company.

BANSISONS TEA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Draft Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended March 31 2024; 2. Fix the day date time and venue of 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the Financial Year 2023-24 and draft Notice thereof. 3.Decide the dates for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Register for the purpose of Annual Book Closure. 4.Appointment of the scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting as well as voting at the 37th Annual General Meeting. 5.Any other business with the permission of Chairman Outcome of Board Meeting of Board of Directors held on 05th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

1. Noted and accepted the resignation of M/s. Bijan Ghosh & Associates., Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 323214E), who have tendered his resignation vide his letters dated September 04, 2024, from the position of Statutory Auditor of the Company for the reasons mentioned in his letter. 2. Appointment of M/s. A A A M & CO LLP (FRN: 038189N), as the Statutory Auditor of the Company

Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Friday, August 02, 2024.

BANSISONS TEA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. 2.Any other business with the permission of Chairman. BANSISONS TEA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. 2.Any other business with the permission of Chairman (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

BANSISONS TEA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of Board meeting for audited financial result for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.06.2024)

Outcome of Independent directors meeting dated march 28, 2024

outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Director held on today i.e. Saturday, March 16, 2024, has considered and approved the following: - Appointment of Mr. Chirag Nanavati (DIN: 08196966) and Mrs. Sushilaben Shah (DIN: 08234697) as an Additional Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. March 16, 2024 The company has appointed Mr. Chirag Nanavati and Mrs. sushilaben shah as an additional independent director of the company.

As per attachment Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended on December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/02/2024)

