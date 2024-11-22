Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.15
0.15
1.71
1.72
yoy growth (%)
0
-91.27
-0.47
15.19
Raw materials
0
0
-0.79
-0.87
As % of sales
0
2.45
46.2
50.62
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.81
-0.66
As % of sales
19.3
17.2
47.31
38.23
Other costs
-0.06
-0.11
-0.21
-0.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.85
79.08
12.51
11.2
Operating profit
0.05
0
-0.1
0
OPM
39.84
1.26
-6.02
-0.05
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.05
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.09
-0.01
-0.12
-0.03
Taxes
-0.01
9.4
0
0
Tax rate
-15.07
-0.52
0.47
17.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.07
-0.01
-0.12
-0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.07
-0.01
-0.12
-0.03
yoy growth (%)
-541.29
-86.11
235.23
-263.64
NPM
52.57
-11.91
-7.48
-2.22
