Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.61
(-4.92%)
Nov 22, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.15

0.15

1.71

1.72

yoy growth (%)

0

-91.27

-0.47

15.19

Raw materials

0

0

-0.79

-0.87

As % of sales

0

2.45

46.2

50.62

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.81

-0.66

As % of sales

19.3

17.2

47.31

38.23

Other costs

-0.06

-0.11

-0.21

-0.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.85

79.08

12.51

11.2

Operating profit

0.05

0

-0.1

0

OPM

39.84

1.26

-6.02

-0.05

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.05

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.09

-0.01

-0.12

-0.03

Taxes

-0.01

9.4

0

0

Tax rate

-15.07

-0.52

0.47

17.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.07

-0.01

-0.12

-0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.07

-0.01

-0.12

-0.03

yoy growth (%)

-541.29

-86.11

235.23

-263.64

NPM

52.57

-11.91

-7.48

-2.22

