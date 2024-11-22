iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.61
(-4.92%)
Nov 22, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd

Bansisons Tea FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.09

-0.01

-0.12

-0.03

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.01

9.4

0

0

Working capital

0.12

-0.11

-0.15

-0.01

Other operating items

Operating

0.17

-0.14

-0.3

-0.08

Capital expenditure

0

0.12

0.08

0

Free cash flow

0.17

-0.02

-0.22

-0.08

Equity raised

-0.4

-0.37

-0.12

-0.04

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-0.22

-0.39

-0.34

-0.12

Bansisons Tea : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.