To,

The Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 35th Annual Report of the Companytogether with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2022.

The financial results of the Company are summarized as under:

Particulars March 31st, 2023 March 31st, 2022 Income: Revenue from Operations 15000.00 15000.00 Other Income 661.11 3937.33 Total Revenue (A) 15661.11 18937.33 Expenditure: Cost of Materials Consumed 0.00 0.00 Purchase of Trade 0.00 0.00 Employee Benefits Expenses 3921.28 4810.50 Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 1896.81 2000.78 Operating & Other Expenses 6575.13 11725.00 Total Expenses (B) 12393.22 18536.27 Profit Before Tax (A-B) 3267.89 401.06 Tax Expenses: (1) Current Tax 950.00 62.60 (2) Tax Expense for Earlier Year 1160.79 0.00 Profit for the year 1157.10 338.46 Appropriated as under: Dividend proposed 0.00 0.00 Tax on Proposed Dividend 0.00 0.00 General Reserve 0.00 0.00 Balance carried to Balance sheet 1157.10 338.46

PROGRESS & FUTURE OUTLOOK

During the Financial Year 2022-23, the company has accelerated its activities. The Directors are confident of improving the companys business during the Financial Year 2022-2023 under the improved economic scenario of the Country and expects the same to contribute favorably to the bottom line.

CHANGE(S) TN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There is no change in the business

DIVIDEND

Considering the operational needs of the company, your directors have decided to strengthen the intrinsic financial position of the Company. Hence, no Dividend has been recommended for the year under review.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE

No amount was transferred to the reserves during the financial year ended 31st March, 2022.

CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL

There are no changes in Capital structure of the Company. The Authorized Share Capital of your Company as on March 31, 2022 stands at Rs. 6,50,00,000/- divided into 65,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. The Issued Share Capital of your Company is Rs. 6,19,75,500/- divided into 61,97,550 equities.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

There were 5(Five) Board Meetings held during the 18/04/2022, 30/05/2022, 12/08/2022, 12/11/2022, 14/02/2023,

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Board of Directors of the Company is properly constituted and there was no change in the directorship of the Company during the year under review.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Your Directors wish to inform members that the Audited Accounts containing Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2021 reflect true & fair view, the form and substance of transactions carried out during the year and reasonably present the Companys financial condition and results of operation.

Your Directors further confirm that:

In the preparation of the Annual Accounts:

1. the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

2. the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the company for the year.

3. the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

4. the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

5. the directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

6. the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate & operating effectively.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

The Company has no subsidiaries, within the meaning of Section 2(87) of the CompaniesAct, 2013. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details of the extract of the Annual Return in form MGT 9 is annexed herewith andforms part of this report. (Annexure I).

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

1. Cost Auditor

In accordance to the provision of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 the Company is not required to appoint Cost Auditor to audit the cost records of the Company.

2. Secretarial Audit

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company had appointed Bijay Agarwal (FCS -10323), a Practicing Company Secretary for conducting the Secretarial Audit of your Company. A Draft Secretarial Audit Report provided by him for approval of the Board, as he is preoccupied with some unavoidable reason, and committed to provide with the signed report before issuance of notice for the Annual General Meeting. The Secretarial Audit Report for Financial Year 2021-2022.

Qualification, reservation or adverse remark in the Auditors Reports and SecretarialAudit Report

There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remark made by the Auditors in their Reports to the Financial Statements. There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remark, except some dues pending with Bombay Stock Exchange, moreover the draft Secretarial Audit Report, enclosed as Annexure C is selfexplanatory and does not call for any further comments.

AUDITORS REPORT

There are no observations made in the Auditors Report and so do not call for any further explanation. ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY & FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Information pursuant to Section 134(3)(m) read with Rule 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company and there has been no foreign exchange earnings or expenditure incurred during the year.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

As per the provision of section 204 of Companies Act, 2013, CS Bijay Agarwal, proprietor of B.A. & Associates (Membership No F10323), a Practicing Company Secretary is appointed as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report for Financial Year 2022-2023 is annexed herewith and forms part ofthis report. (Annexure II).

Qualification: Shareholding Pattern of Company is not as per the financial date received by me. There is discrepancy in relation to partly paid up shares as stated in the balance sheet which is not disclosed in shareholding pattern.

Response: It was an advertent act from companys part and shall rectify it as soon as possible.

DEPOSITS

During the year under report, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule framed.

LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENT UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the year, Company has not given any Loan or guarantee and has not made any investments

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS DURING THE YEAR

During the year company has no Related Party Transaction

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The company has Audit Committee as set in Section 177(8) of the Companies Act, 2013 andthe composition of Audit Committee include Sri Sandeep Agarwal, and Mr. Amit Mrituka and Mamy Ghosh

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Company has constituted Nomination & Remuneration committee as set in Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The composition of Nomination & Remuneration Committee includes, Sri Sandeep Agarwal, and Mr. Amit Mrituka and Mamy Ghosh.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Board has adopted and implemented Risk management Policy.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND THETR ADEQUACY

The Company has implemented proper and adequate system of internal controls commensurate with the size and nature of its operations. The Board has adopted and implemented an Internal Control Policy.

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has adopted a Vigil Mechanism, which provides a formal mechanism for all employees of the Company to make protected disclosures to the Management about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the companys Code of Conduct. Disclosures reported are addressed in the manner and within the time frames prescribed in the Policy. No employee of the company has been denied access to the Audit Committee

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013.

The Company has in place an Anti-harassment policy in line with the requirements of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act,2013. There were no complaints received during the financial year 2021-2022.

LISTING

The Company is listed on the following stock exchanges:

The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 001

The Company has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the Financial Y ear 2021-22 to the stockexchange. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

In pursuant to Regulation 15 (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in regulations 17, 18, 19, 20, 21,22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub- regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V shall not apply, in respect of - (a) the listed entity having paid up equity share capital not exceeding rupees ten crore and net worth not exceeding rupees twenty five crore, as on the last day of the previous financial year. Therefore, a report on the Corporate Governance practices, the Auditors Certificate on compliance of mandatory requirements thereof are not given as an annexure to this report

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the co-operation received bythe company from Bankers, employees and officers of the company.