Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

BANSISONS TEA INDUSTRIES LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Pursuant to clause 49 of the Listing Agreement a Management Analysis Report is given below: A. INDUSTRY BACKGROUND: Tea is one of the oldest industries in India started during the British Empire. India is not only the largest producer of tea but is also the largest consumer. Tea is an important industry for India since it earns a substantial amount of foreign exchange byway of exports even though the quantum and value of exports has been coming down over the past few years. B. INDUSTRY OUTLOOK: The Company has a long experience of tea plantation, production and marketing. The availability of land for tea cultivation is limited and not all land is suitable for tea cultivation. The Company has inducted into the Board the well experienced people. Government regulation and control also affect the tea industry., The multiplicity of taxes on the industry also affect profitability. Production of tea is highly dependent on climatic and soil conditions. The Government of India is expected to continue to support the industry, which is a major foreign exchange earner. C. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY: The Company has adequate internal control systems commensurate with the size of its operations and for the purpose of exercising adequate controls on the day-today operations. Systems are regularly reviewed to ensure effectiveness. D. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: During the year there are no material developments in Human Resources.