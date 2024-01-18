|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Recommendation of Final Dividend at Rs. 1.00/- per equity share of Rs. 10/ each (10%) for FY 2023-24, subject to declaration of the same by members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held within the stipulated timeline as per the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder.
