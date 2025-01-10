Beta Drugs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.61
9.61
9.61
9.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
106.4
86.64
67.85
53.8
Net Worth
116.01
96.25
77.46
63.41
Minority Interest
Debt
5.68
5.95
6.84
5.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
121.69
102.2
84.3
68.6
Fixed Assets
36.48
34.77
34.06
29.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.77
6.55
6.54
6.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.81
0.89
0.6
0.37
Networking Capital
51.42
42.19
27.51
23.53
Inventories
21.94
13.66
8.47
7.7
Inventory Days
35.37
Sundry Debtors
50.49
43.59
31.35
20.81
Debtor Days
95.59
Other Current Assets
27.78
16.78
14.29
12.64
Sundry Creditors
-35.8
-23.21
-19.66
-13.24
Creditor Days
60.82
Other Current Liabilities
-12.99
-8.63
-6.94
-4.38
Cash
27.2
17.79
15.58
8.27
Total Assets
121.68
102.19
84.29
68.62
