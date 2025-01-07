Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
79.45
58.04
50.56
yoy growth (%)
14.79
21.4
Raw materials
-43.44
-30.44
-27.18
As % of sales
54.68
52.44
53.75
Employee costs
-6.05
-3.41
-1.88
As % of sales
7.62
5.88
3.72
Other costs
-14.64
-13.87
-12.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.42
23.9
23.81
Operating profit
15.3
10.3
9.45
OPM
19.26
17.75
18.7
Depreciation
-5.26
-2.57
-2.42
-1.85
Interest expense
-0.77
-0.73
-1.01
Other income
0.61
0.31
0.24
Profit before tax
9.88
7.46
6.83
Taxes
-2.9
0.24
-0.07
Tax rate
-29.38
3.32
-1.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.97
7.71
6.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
6.97
7.71
6.76
yoy growth (%)
14.05
58.42
NPM
8.78
13.28
13.37
