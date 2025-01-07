iifl-logo-icon 1
Beta Drugs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,022
(1.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:44:54 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Beta Drugs Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

79.45

58.04

50.56

yoy growth (%)

14.79

21.4

Raw materials

-43.44

-30.44

-27.18

As % of sales

54.68

52.44

53.75

Employee costs

-6.05

-3.41

-1.88

As % of sales

7.62

5.88

3.72

Other costs

-14.64

-13.87

-12.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.42

23.9

23.81

Operating profit

15.3

10.3

9.45

OPM

19.26

17.75

18.7

Depreciation

-5.26

-2.57

-2.42

-1.85

Interest expense

-0.77

-0.73

-1.01

Other income

0.61

0.31

0.24

Profit before tax

9.88

7.46

6.83

Taxes

-2.9

0.24

-0.07

Tax rate

-29.38

3.32

-1.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.97

7.71

6.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

6.97

7.71

6.76

yoy growth (%)

14.05

58.42

NPM

8.78

13.28

13.37

QUICKLINKS FOR Beta Drugs Ltd

