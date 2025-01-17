iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Beta Drugs Ltd Key Ratios

1,889.8
(-1.91%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Beta Drugs Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.87

Op profit growth

38.19

EBIT growth

26.18

Net profit growth

24.52

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

21.31

19.72

EBIT margin

15.81

16.03

Net profit margin

10.09

10.36

RoCE

22.16

RoNW

4.66

RoA

3.53

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

12.2

9.79

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

5.04

5.88

Book value per share

71.36

59.4

Valuation ratios

P/E

9.83

4.08

P/CEPS

23.78

6.79

P/B

1.68

0.67

EV/EBIDTA

4.84

3.03

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-26.49

-21.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

103.42

Inventory days

44.61

Creditor days

-73.57

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.59

-5.62

Net debt / equity

0.1

0.3

Net debt / op. profit

0.28

0.95

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-50.61

-48.84

Employee costs

-9.37

-10.42

Other costs

-18.69

-21

Beta Drugs Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Beta Drugs Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.