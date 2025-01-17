Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.87
Op profit growth
38.19
EBIT growth
26.18
Net profit growth
24.52
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.31
19.72
EBIT margin
15.81
16.03
Net profit margin
10.09
10.36
RoCE
22.16
RoNW
4.66
RoA
3.53
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
12.2
9.79
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
5.04
5.88
Book value per share
71.36
59.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.83
4.08
P/CEPS
23.78
6.79
P/B
1.68
0.67
EV/EBIDTA
4.84
3.03
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-26.49
-21.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
103.42
Inventory days
44.61
Creditor days
-73.57
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.59
-5.62
Net debt / equity
0.1
0.3
Net debt / op. profit
0.28
0.95
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-50.61
-48.84
Employee costs
-9.37
-10.42
Other costs
-18.69
-21
