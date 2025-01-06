Beta Drugs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9.88
7.46
6.83
Depreciation
-5.26
-2.57
-2.42
-1.85
Tax paid
-2.9
0.24
-0.07
Working capital
6.55
5.39
-7.9
17.2
Other operating items
Operating
8.26
-2.6
22.11
Capital expenditure
1.61
22.13
1.35
6.94
Free cash flow
9.87
-1.25
29.05
Equity raised
93.65
48.46
30.16
Investing
0.42
4.51
1.61
0
Financing
-3.66
4.61
0.38
4.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
100.28
49.19
63.22
