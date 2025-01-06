iifl-logo-icon 1
Beta Drugs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,998.35
(-2.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Beta Drugs Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9.88

7.46

6.83

Depreciation

-5.26

-2.57

-2.42

-1.85

Tax paid

-2.9

0.24

-0.07

Working capital

6.55

5.39

-7.9

17.2

Other operating items

Operating

8.26

-2.6

22.11

Capital expenditure

1.61

22.13

1.35

6.94

Free cash flow

9.87

-1.25

29.05

Equity raised

93.65

48.46

30.16

Investing

0.42

4.51

1.61

0

Financing

-3.66

4.61

0.38

4.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

100.28

49.19

63.22

