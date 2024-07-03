SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹2,054.9
Prev. Close₹2,054.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.27
Day's High₹2,070
Day's Low₹2,030
52 Week's High₹2,326
52 Week's Low₹1,060.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,951.61
P/E90.05
EPS22.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.61
9.61
9.61
9.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
106.4
86.64
67.85
53.8
Net Worth
116.01
96.25
77.46
63.41
Minority Interest
Revenue
79.45
58.04
50.56
yoy growth (%)
14.79
21.4
Raw materials
-43.44
-30.44
-27.18
As % of sales
54.68
52.44
53.75
Employee costs
-6.05
-3.41
-1.88
Profit before tax
9.88
7.46
6.83
Depreciation
-5.26
-2.57
-2.42
-1.85
Tax paid
-2.9
0.24
-0.07
Working capital
6.55
5.39
-7.9
17.2
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.79
21.4
Op profit growth
8.99
29.86
EBIT growth
4.45
29.28
Net profit growth
14.05
58.42
Gross Sales
295.71
227.11
183.84
116.12
90.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
295.71
227.11
183.84
116.12
90.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.36
0.75
0.76
0.5
0.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Balwant Singh.
Joint Managing Director
Varun Batra
Chairperson & M D
Rahul Batra
Independent Director
Manmohan Khanna
Independent Director
Rohit Parti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajni Brar
Whole-time Director
Seema Chopra
Whole-time Director
Ashutosh Shukla
Reports by Beta Drugs Ltd
Summary
Beta Drugs Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Beta Drugs Private limited at Himachal Pradesh on September 21, 2005. Subsequently, the company was converted in to public limited company and the name of the company was changed to Beta Drugs Limited on August 11, 2017 Beta Drugs is a part of Adley Group. Adley Group was founded in the year 1985, by its promoter Vijay Batra, who has more than twenty five years of experience in manufacture of pharmaceutical products in India. The Company is a pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing company engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing of drug products for domestic and international customers. The Promoter Vijay Batra, took over the company from Kiran Goyal, Deepak Kumar Prince Bharti and Rohit Bansal in the year 2014. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of oncology products. The Companys products range from anti-cancer tablets, capsules, injections and lyophilized injections. The Company started production of oncology products by manufacturing portfolio of over 35 products which is used for the treatment of various cancer disease. The Company set up the first Oncology Unit in Adley Formulations Pvt Ltd. in 2008. It set up a new state of the art manufacturing facility for oncology formulations in 2014; developed in-house Albumin bound Paclitaxel in 2015; started in-house API Plant - Adley Labs in 2017. In October, 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 22,96,000 Eq
The Beta Drugs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2030 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Beta Drugs Ltd is ₹1951.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Beta Drugs Ltd is 90.05 and 17.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Beta Drugs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Beta Drugs Ltd is ₹1060.05 and ₹2326 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Beta Drugs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 94.94%, 3 Years at 46.39%, 1 Year at 44.63%, 6 Month at 70.27%, 3 Month at 25.68% and 1 Month at -8.36%.
