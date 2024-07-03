iifl-logo-icon 1
Beta Drugs Ltd Share Price

2,030
(-1.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:29:43 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,054.9
  • Day's High2,070
  • 52 Wk High2,326
  • Prev. Close2,054.9
  • Day's Low2,030
  • 52 Wk Low 1,060.05
  • Turnover (lac)18.27
  • P/E90.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS22.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,951.61
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Beta Drugs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

2,054.9

Prev. Close

2,054.9

Turnover(Lac.)

18.27

Day's High

2,070

Day's Low

2,030

52 Week's High

2,326

52 Week's Low

1,060.05

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,951.61

P/E

90.05

EPS

22.82

Divi. Yield

0

Beta Drugs Ltd Corporate Action

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Beta Drugs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Beta Drugs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:50 AM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.73%

Non-Promoter- 1.32%

Institutions: 1.32%

Non-Institutions: 31.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Beta Drugs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.61

9.61

9.61

9.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

106.4

86.64

67.85

53.8

Net Worth

116.01

96.25

77.46

63.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

79.45

58.04

50.56

yoy growth (%)

14.79

21.4

Raw materials

-43.44

-30.44

-27.18

As % of sales

54.68

52.44

53.75

Employee costs

-6.05

-3.41

-1.88

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9.88

7.46

6.83

Depreciation

-5.26

-2.57

-2.42

-1.85

Tax paid

-2.9

0.24

-0.07

Working capital

6.55

5.39

-7.9

17.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.79

21.4

Op profit growth

8.99

29.86

EBIT growth

4.45

29.28

Net profit growth

14.05

58.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

295.71

227.11

183.84

116.12

90.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

295.71

227.11

183.84

116.12

90.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.36

0.75

0.76

0.5

0.41

Beta Drugs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Beta Drugs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Balwant Singh.

Joint Managing Director

Varun Batra

Chairperson & M D

Rahul Batra

Independent Director

Manmohan Khanna

Independent Director

Rohit Parti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajni Brar

Whole-time Director

Seema Chopra

Whole-time Director

Ashutosh Shukla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Beta Drugs Ltd

Summary

Beta Drugs Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Beta Drugs Private limited at Himachal Pradesh on September 21, 2005. Subsequently, the company was converted in to public limited company and the name of the company was changed to Beta Drugs Limited on August 11, 2017 Beta Drugs is a part of Adley Group. Adley Group was founded in the year 1985, by its promoter Vijay Batra, who has more than twenty five years of experience in manufacture of pharmaceutical products in India. The Company is a pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing company engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing of drug products for domestic and international customers. The Promoter Vijay Batra, took over the company from Kiran Goyal, Deepak Kumar Prince Bharti and Rohit Bansal in the year 2014. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of oncology products. The Companys products range from anti-cancer tablets, capsules, injections and lyophilized injections. The Company started production of oncology products by manufacturing portfolio of over 35 products which is used for the treatment of various cancer disease. The Company set up the first Oncology Unit in Adley Formulations Pvt Ltd. in 2008. It set up a new state of the art manufacturing facility for oncology formulations in 2014; developed in-house Albumin bound Paclitaxel in 2015; started in-house API Plant - Adley Labs in 2017. In October, 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 22,96,000 Eq
Company FAQs

What is the Beta Drugs Ltd share price today?

The Beta Drugs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2030 today.

What is the Market Cap of Beta Drugs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Beta Drugs Ltd is ₹1951.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Beta Drugs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Beta Drugs Ltd is 90.05 and 17.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Beta Drugs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Beta Drugs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Beta Drugs Ltd is ₹1060.05 and ₹2326 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Beta Drugs Ltd?

Beta Drugs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 94.94%, 3 Years at 46.39%, 1 Year at 44.63%, 6 Month at 70.27%, 3 Month at 25.68% and 1 Month at -8.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Beta Drugs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Beta Drugs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.73 %
Institutions - 1.32 %
Public - 31.94 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Beta Drugs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

