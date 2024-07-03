Summary

Beta Drugs Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Beta Drugs Private limited at Himachal Pradesh on September 21, 2005. Subsequently, the company was converted in to public limited company and the name of the company was changed to Beta Drugs Limited on August 11, 2017 Beta Drugs is a part of Adley Group. Adley Group was founded in the year 1985, by its promoter Vijay Batra, who has more than twenty five years of experience in manufacture of pharmaceutical products in India. The Company is a pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing company engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing of drug products for domestic and international customers. The Promoter Vijay Batra, took over the company from Kiran Goyal, Deepak Kumar Prince Bharti and Rohit Bansal in the year 2014. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of oncology products. The Companys products range from anti-cancer tablets, capsules, injections and lyophilized injections. The Company started production of oncology products by manufacturing portfolio of over 35 products which is used for the treatment of various cancer disease. The Company set up the first Oncology Unit in Adley Formulations Pvt Ltd. in 2008. It set up a new state of the art manufacturing facility for oncology formulations in 2014; developed in-house Albumin bound Paclitaxel in 2015; started in-house API Plant - Adley Labs in 2017. In October, 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 22,96,000 Eq

