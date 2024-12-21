|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|27 Nov 2024
|21 Dec 2024
|Issuing a notice convening an extra-ordinary general meeting on 21st December 2024 for, inter alia, seeking shareholders approval for inter alia matters listed out Beta Drugs Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 21, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/12/2024) Beta Drugs Limited has informed the Exchange with copy of minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 21, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/12/2024)
|EGM
|19 Oct 2024
|12 Nov 2024
|Beta Drugs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 12, 2024 Beta Drugs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) Beta Drugs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
