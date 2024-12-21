Issuing a notice convening an extra-ordinary general meeting on 21st December 2024 for, inter alia, seeking shareholders approval for inter alia matters listed out Beta Drugs Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 21, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/12/2024) Beta Drugs Limited has informed the Exchange with copy of minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 21, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/12/2024)