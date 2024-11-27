iifl-logo-icon 1
Beta Drugs Ltd Board Meeting

Beta Drugs Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Nov 202422 Nov 2024
BETA DRUGS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 27-Nov-2024 to consider Other business. Beta Drugs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Beta Drugs Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024) Beta Drugs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on November 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting19 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
To consider Fund Raising Beta Drugs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Beta Drugs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024.
Board Meeting8 Jul 20248 Jul 2024
Beta Drugs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 08, 2024.
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Beta Drugs Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)

