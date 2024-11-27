|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|BETA DRUGS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 27-Nov-2024 to consider Other business. Beta Drugs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Beta Drugs Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024) Beta Drugs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on November 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|To consider Fund Raising Beta Drugs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Beta Drugs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|8 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|Beta Drugs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 08, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Beta Drugs Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)
