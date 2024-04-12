Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. March 05, 2024, have inter alia, considered and approved the following items: 1. Sub-Division/ Split of 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, fully paid up into 10 (ten) equity shares of face value of Re. 1 /- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid up, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company and regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. The record date for the sub-division of equity shares shall be decided by the Board and will be intimated to the stock exchanges after receipt of approval of the members. Outcome of Circular Resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the company today i.e. April 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/04/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BHAGIRADHA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE BHAGIRADHA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD. (531719) RECORD DATE 02.05.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 02/05/2024 DR-622/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE414D01019 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 02/05/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 16.04.2024) In Continuation to the Exchanges Notice No. 20240416-43 dated April 16, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code BHAGIRADHA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD. (531719) New ISIN No. INE414D01027 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 02-05-2024 (DR- 622/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on: 24/04/2024)