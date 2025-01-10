Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.88
2.88
2.88
2.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38
31.54
24.13
25.39
Net Worth
40.88
34.42
27.01
28.27
Minority Interest
Debt
8.4
10.8
18.4
4.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.85
1.93
0.7
1.13
Total Liabilities
53.13
47.15
46.11
34.27
Fixed Assets
32.28
31.35
33.86
16.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0.01
0.1
Networking Capital
17.6
12.73
12.02
17.72
Inventories
6.52
6.23
6.35
5.69
Inventory Days
19.89
Sundry Debtors
23.65
26.4
21.14
32.95
Debtor Days
115.22
Other Current Assets
3.81
1.05
2.51
1.15
Sundry Creditors
-13.93
-18.02
-16.08
-19.08
Creditor Days
66.71
Other Current Liabilities
-2.45
-2.93
-1.9
-2.99
Cash
3.24
3.06
0.22
0.34
Total Assets
53.12
47.15
46.11
34.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.