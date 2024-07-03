Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
68
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
68
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.52
Total Income
70.52
Total Expenditure
52.67
PBIDT
17.85
Interest
30.5
PBDT
-12.65
Depreciation
15.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
3.13
Reported Profit After Tax
-30.83
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-30.85
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-30.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-19.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
16.41
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.25
PBDTM(%)
-18.6
PATM(%)
-45.33
