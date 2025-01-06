Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.38
3.04
1.45
2.23
Depreciation
-2.32
-2.4
-2.11
-2.24
Tax paid
-0.66
-0.88
-0.34
-0.95
Working capital
-0.03
2.65
-0.77
5.96
Other operating items
Operating
-0.63
2.4
-1.78
4.99
Capital expenditure
0.5
4.56
0.9
1.05
Free cash flow
-0.13
6.96
-0.87
6.04
Equity raised
47.5
40.27
35.52
33.11
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.05
4.15
2.39
5.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0.23
0.23
Net in cash
47.31
51.39
37.26
45.12
