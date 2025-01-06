iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

429.65
(-3.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhagwati Autocast Ltd

Bhagwati Auto FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.38

3.04

1.45

2.23

Depreciation

-2.32

-2.4

-2.11

-2.24

Tax paid

-0.66

-0.88

-0.34

-0.95

Working capital

-0.03

2.65

-0.77

5.96

Other operating items

Operating

-0.63

2.4

-1.78

4.99

Capital expenditure

0.5

4.56

0.9

1.05

Free cash flow

-0.13

6.96

-0.87

6.04

Equity raised

47.5

40.27

35.52

33.11

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.05

4.15

2.39

5.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0.23

0.23

Net in cash

47.31

51.39

37.26

45.12

Bhagwati Auto : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhagwati Autocast Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.