iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Share Price

429.65
(-3.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:58:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open436.35
  • Day's High447.15
  • 52 Wk High648
  • Prev. Close447.15
  • Day's Low428.35
  • 52 Wk Low 355.95
  • Turnover (lac)1.56
  • P/E21.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value147.1
  • EPS21.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)123.74
  • Div. Yield0.45
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

436.35

Prev. Close

447.15

Turnover(Lac.)

1.56

Day's High

447.15

Day's Low

428.35

52 Week's High

648

52 Week's Low

355.95

Book Value

147.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

123.74

P/E

21.14

EPS

21.15

Divi. Yield

0.45

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.92%

Non-Promoter- 26.07%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.88

2.88

2.88

2.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38

31.54

24.13

25.39

Net Worth

40.88

34.42

27.01

28.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

104.38

100.5

89.5

70.42

yoy growth (%)

3.86

12.28

27.09

9.42

Raw materials

-48.52

-44.2

-39.44

-27.25

As % of sales

46.49

43.98

44.07

38.7

Employee costs

-12.08

-12.22

-11.2

-9.72

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.38

3.04

1.45

2.23

Depreciation

-2.32

-2.4

-2.11

-2.24

Tax paid

-0.66

-0.88

-0.34

-0.95

Working capital

-0.03

2.65

-0.77

5.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.86

12.28

27.09

9.42

Op profit growth

-19.17

46.78

-16.72

23.43

EBIT growth

-29.94

68.55

-18.91

62.99

Net profit growth

-20.49

94.92

-13.18

62.92

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016

Gross Sales

68

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

68

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

2.52

View Annually Results

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bhagwati Autocast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

P N Bhagwati

Managing Director

Reena P Bhagwati

Independent Non Exe. Director

JETHALAL RAJENDRAPRASAD SHAH

Independent Non Exe. Director

Padmin Buch

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vimal Ambani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shantanu C. Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Niren A Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhagwati Autocast Ltd

Summary

Bhagwati Autocast Limited was incorporated in October, 1981. The Company promoted in 1984, is located away from Ahmedabad, near Village Bavla. The Company is a leading producer of CI & SGI Castings in Gujarat. At present, it is having manufacturing capacity of 18000 MTPA of highly specialized Cast Iron(SI) & Spheroidal GraphiteIron (SGI) Castings. During the year 2010, the Company implemented high pressure moulding line DISAFLEX 70 project. In 2012, it replaced the old furnaces with new Inductotherm make Tri Trak Furnaces which are energy efficient and high capacity.The Company commenced commercial operations of ground mounted Solar power plant for captive consumption effective from 28th March, 2022.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bhagwati Autocast Ltd share price today?

The Bhagwati Autocast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹429.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd is ₹123.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd is 21.14 and 3.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhagwati Autocast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd is ₹355.95 and ₹648 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd?

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.54%, 3 Years at 36.83%, 1 Year at -28.91%, 6 Month at -5.92%, 3 Month at -7.95% and 1 Month at -4.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.92 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.08 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhagwati Autocast Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.