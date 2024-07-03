Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹436.35
Prev. Close₹447.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.56
Day's High₹447.15
Day's Low₹428.35
52 Week's High₹648
52 Week's Low₹355.95
Book Value₹147.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)123.74
P/E21.14
EPS21.15
Divi. Yield0.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.88
2.88
2.88
2.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38
31.54
24.13
25.39
Net Worth
40.88
34.42
27.01
28.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
104.38
100.5
89.5
70.42
yoy growth (%)
3.86
12.28
27.09
9.42
Raw materials
-48.52
-44.2
-39.44
-27.25
As % of sales
46.49
43.98
44.07
38.7
Employee costs
-12.08
-12.22
-11.2
-9.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.38
3.04
1.45
2.23
Depreciation
-2.32
-2.4
-2.11
-2.24
Tax paid
-0.66
-0.88
-0.34
-0.95
Working capital
-0.03
2.65
-0.77
5.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.86
12.28
27.09
9.42
Op profit growth
-19.17
46.78
-16.72
23.43
EBIT growth
-29.94
68.55
-18.91
62.99
Net profit growth
-20.49
94.92
-13.18
62.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
68
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
68
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
P N Bhagwati
Managing Director
Reena P Bhagwati
Independent Non Exe. Director
JETHALAL RAJENDRAPRASAD SHAH
Independent Non Exe. Director
Padmin Buch
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vimal Ambani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shantanu C. Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Niren A Desai
Summary
Bhagwati Autocast Limited was incorporated in October, 1981. The Company promoted in 1984, is located away from Ahmedabad, near Village Bavla. The Company is a leading producer of CI & SGI Castings in Gujarat. At present, it is having manufacturing capacity of 18000 MTPA of highly specialized Cast Iron(SI) & Spheroidal GraphiteIron (SGI) Castings. During the year 2010, the Company implemented high pressure moulding line DISAFLEX 70 project. In 2012, it replaced the old furnaces with new Inductotherm make Tri Trak Furnaces which are energy efficient and high capacity.The Company commenced commercial operations of ground mounted Solar power plant for captive consumption effective from 28th March, 2022.
The Bhagwati Autocast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹429.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd is ₹123.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd is 21.14 and 3.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhagwati Autocast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhagwati Autocast Ltd is ₹355.95 and ₹648 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.54%, 3 Years at 36.83%, 1 Year at -28.91%, 6 Month at -5.92%, 3 Month at -7.95% and 1 Month at -4.15%.
