Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

BHAGWATI AUTOCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 3-June-2024 of the Company The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 7th August, 2024, inter alia transacted and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 together with the limited review report from the statutory auditors of the Company for the aforementioned quarter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

BHAGWATI AUTOCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31-March-2024 and recommendation of final dividend on equity shares of the Company if any Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.00/- (20%) per equity shares of the company subject to approval of members at the Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024