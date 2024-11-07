|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|BHAGWATI AUTOCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 3-June-2024 of the Company The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 7th August, 2024, inter alia transacted and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 together with the limited review report from the statutory auditors of the Company for the aforementioned quarter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|BHAGWATI AUTOCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31-March-2024 and recommendation of final dividend on equity shares of the Company if any Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.00/- (20%) per equity shares of the company subject to approval of members at the Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|BHAGWATI AUTOCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 and any other business with the permission of the Chairman if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
