iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Board Meeting

449.95
(4.64%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Bhagwati Auto CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
BHAGWATI AUTOCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 3-June-2024 of the Company The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 7th August, 2024, inter alia transacted and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 together with the limited review report from the statutory auditors of the Company for the aforementioned quarter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
BHAGWATI AUTOCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31-March-2024 and recommendation of final dividend on equity shares of the Company if any Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.00/- (20%) per equity shares of the company subject to approval of members at the Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
BHAGWATI AUTOCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 and any other business with the permission of the Chairman if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Bhagwati Auto: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhagwati Autocast Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.