Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

450.95
(4.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:57:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

104.38

100.5

89.5

70.42

yoy growth (%)

3.86

12.28

27.09

9.42

Raw materials

-48.52

-44.2

-39.44

-27.25

As % of sales

46.49

43.98

44.07

38.7

Employee costs

-12.08

-12.22

-11.2

-9.72

As % of sales

11.57

12.16

12.51

13.8

Other costs

-38.65

-37.74

-34.54

-28.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.03

37.55

38.59

40.14

Operating profit

5.11

6.32

4.3

5.17

OPM

4.89

6.29

4.81

7.34

Depreciation

-2.32

-2.4

-2.11

-2.24

Interest expense

-0.44

-0.99

-0.94

-0.72

Other income

0.04

0.12

0.2

0.02

Profit before tax

2.38

3.04

1.45

2.23

Taxes

-0.66

-0.88

-0.34

-0.95

Tax rate

-27.9

-28.98

-23.65

-42.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.71

2.16

1.1

1.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.71

2.16

1.1

1.27

yoy growth (%)

-20.49

94.92

-13.18

62.92

NPM

1.64

2.15

1.23

1.81

