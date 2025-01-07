Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
104.38
100.5
89.5
70.42
yoy growth (%)
3.86
12.28
27.09
9.42
Raw materials
-48.52
-44.2
-39.44
-27.25
As % of sales
46.49
43.98
44.07
38.7
Employee costs
-12.08
-12.22
-11.2
-9.72
As % of sales
11.57
12.16
12.51
13.8
Other costs
-38.65
-37.74
-34.54
-28.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.03
37.55
38.59
40.14
Operating profit
5.11
6.32
4.3
5.17
OPM
4.89
6.29
4.81
7.34
Depreciation
-2.32
-2.4
-2.11
-2.24
Interest expense
-0.44
-0.99
-0.94
-0.72
Other income
0.04
0.12
0.2
0.02
Profit before tax
2.38
3.04
1.45
2.23
Taxes
-0.66
-0.88
-0.34
-0.95
Tax rate
-27.9
-28.98
-23.65
-42.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.71
2.16
1.1
1.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.71
2.16
1.1
1.27
yoy growth (%)
-20.49
94.92
-13.18
62.92
NPM
1.64
2.15
1.23
1.81
