Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Summary

Bhagwati Autocast Limited was incorporated in October, 1981. The Company promoted in 1984, is located away from Ahmedabad, near Village Bavla. The Company is a leading producer of CI & SGI Castings in Gujarat. At present, it is having manufacturing capacity of 18000 MTPA of highly specialized Cast Iron(SI) & Spheroidal GraphiteIron (SGI) Castings. During the year 2010, the Company implemented high pressure moulding line DISAFLEX 70 project. In 2012, it replaced the old furnaces with new Inductotherm make Tri Trak Furnaces which are energy efficient and high capacity.The Company commenced commercial operations of ground mounted Solar power plant for captive consumption effective from 28th March, 2022.