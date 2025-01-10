Bharat Parenterals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.82
5.77
5.77
5.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
207.79
185.29
160.38
138.21
Net Worth
213.61
191.06
166.15
143.94
Minority Interest
Debt
83.02
45.71
15.01
12.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.34
1.43
1.78
2.26
Total Liabilities
297.97
238.2
182.94
158.44
Fixed Assets
39.36
36.26
41.46
44.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
48.61
38.4
16.3
41.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.45
1.03
0.82
0.29
Networking Capital
205.9
155.08
119.74
69.62
Inventories
54.43
37.84
20.76
22.43
Inventory Days
40.19
Sundry Debtors
139.78
112.4
73.4
67.83
Debtor Days
121.56
Other Current Assets
102.2
75.69
61.48
17.44
Sundry Creditors
-53.18
-47.92
-22.54
-26.17
Creditor Days
46.9
Other Current Liabilities
-37.33
-22.93
-13.36
-11.91
Cash
2.66
7.43
4.61
2.16
Total Assets
297.98
238.2
182.93
158.45
