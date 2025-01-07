Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
203.66
226.32
136.32
111.22
yoy growth (%)
-10.01
66.01
22.56
-7.1
Raw materials
-134.03
-147.23
-87.98
-79.26
As % of sales
65.8
65.05
64.53
71.26
Employee costs
-14.38
-14.1
-12.36
-11.05
As % of sales
7.06
6.23
9.07
9.93
Other costs
-30.1
-34.76
-22.7
-13.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.78
15.36
16.65
12.51
Operating profit
25.13
30.21
13.27
6.99
OPM
12.34
13.35
9.73
6.28
Depreciation
-6.02
-5.88
-5.57
-5.79
Interest expense
-0.75
-0.86
-0.93
-0.9
Other income
8.67
11.48
7.01
7.66
Profit before tax
27.01
34.95
13.77
7.96
Taxes
-6.8
-8.65
-3.67
-0.58
Tax rate
-25.19
-24.75
-26.68
-7.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
20.21
26.3
10.09
7.37
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
20.21
26.3
10.09
7.37
yoy growth (%)
-23.15
160.4
36.86
14.35
NPM
9.92
11.62
7.4
6.63
