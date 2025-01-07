iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bharat Parenterals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,496.9
(1.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:06:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Parenterals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

203.66

226.32

136.32

111.22

yoy growth (%)

-10.01

66.01

22.56

-7.1

Raw materials

-134.03

-147.23

-87.98

-79.26

As % of sales

65.8

65.05

64.53

71.26

Employee costs

-14.38

-14.1

-12.36

-11.05

As % of sales

7.06

6.23

9.07

9.93

Other costs

-30.1

-34.76

-22.7

-13.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.78

15.36

16.65

12.51

Operating profit

25.13

30.21

13.27

6.99

OPM

12.34

13.35

9.73

6.28

Depreciation

-6.02

-5.88

-5.57

-5.79

Interest expense

-0.75

-0.86

-0.93

-0.9

Other income

8.67

11.48

7.01

7.66

Profit before tax

27.01

34.95

13.77

7.96

Taxes

-6.8

-8.65

-3.67

-0.58

Tax rate

-25.19

-24.75

-26.68

-7.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

20.21

26.3

10.09

7.37

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

20.21

26.3

10.09

7.37

yoy growth (%)

-23.15

160.4

36.86

14.35

NPM

9.92

11.62

7.4

6.63

Bharat Parenter. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Parenterals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.