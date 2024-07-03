iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Parenterals Ltd Share Price

1,454
(-2.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:30:00 AM

  • Open1,451.05
  • Day's High1,498.95
  • 52 Wk High1,870
  • Prev. Close1,485.85
  • Day's Low1,451.05
  • 52 Wk Low 743
  • Turnover (lac)3.06
  • P/E39.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value548.29
  • EPS37.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,002.09
  • Div. Yield0.06
Bharat Parenterals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,451.05

Prev. Close

1,485.85

Turnover(Lac.)

3.06

Day's High

1,498.95

Day's Low

1,451.05

52 Week's High

1,870

52 Week's Low

743

Book Value

548.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,002.09

P/E

39.68

EPS

37.45

Divi. Yield

0.06

Bharat Parenterals Ltd Corporate Action

29 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 25 Jun, 2024

arrow

10 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jun, 2024

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Bharat Parenterals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bharat Parenterals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:38 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.19%

Non-Promoter- 0.62%

Institutions: 0.62%

Non-Institutions: 32.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bharat Parenterals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.82

5.77

5.77

5.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

207.79

185.29

160.38

138.21

Net Worth

213.61

191.06

166.15

143.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

203.66

226.32

136.32

111.22

yoy growth (%)

-10.01

66.01

22.56

-7.1

Raw materials

-134.03

-147.23

-87.98

-79.26

As % of sales

65.8

65.05

64.53

71.26

Employee costs

-14.38

-14.1

-12.36

-11.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

27.01

34.95

13.77

7.96

Depreciation

-6.02

-5.88

-5.57

-5.79

Tax paid

-6.8

-8.65

-3.67

-0.58

Working capital

-3.24

29.95

17.25

-4.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.01

66.01

22.56

-7.1

Op profit growth

-16.81

127.66

89.81

-32.25

EBIT growth

-22.44

143.4

65.89

-18.1

Net profit growth

-23.15

160.4

36.86

14.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

257.36

217.98

212.01

204.64

228.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

257.36

217.98

212.01

204.64

228.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.59

11.74

7.78

8.67

11.48

Bharat Parenterals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bharat Parenterals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Bharat Kumar R Desai

Executive Director

Hemang Jayendrabhai Shah

Non Executive Director

Shaileshkumar Ghabhawala

Independent Director

Zankhana Sheth

Independent Director

Mukesh Patel

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krutika Bhattbhatt

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharat Parenterals Ltd

Summary

Bharat Parenterals Ltd. was incorporated on Sep.92 in Gujarat and promoted by Ramesh Desai and Bharat Desai. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing drugs, pharmaceutical formulations and ayurvedic products at its plant in Baroda. It has set-up a fully integrated and modern plant as per WHO standards at Haripura near Baroda for manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations, life saving drugs, parenterals and antibiotics.In 2016, Varenyam Healthcare Private Limited was incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary company effective 09 July, 2016. Innoxel Lifesciences was incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary company effective 16th October, 2020. Varenyam Biolifesciences got incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary company effective 28th June, 2022.
Company FAQs

What is the Bharat Parenterals Ltd share price today?

The Bharat Parenterals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1454 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Parenterals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Parenterals Ltd is ₹1002.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharat Parenterals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Parenterals Ltd is 39.68 and 2.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharat Parenterals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Parenterals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Parenterals Ltd is ₹743 and ₹1870 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bharat Parenterals Ltd?

Bharat Parenterals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.64%, 3 Years at 56.92%, 1 Year at 83.73%, 6 Month at -2.89%, 3 Month at -8.00% and 1 Month at -15.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharat Parenterals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharat Parenterals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.20 %
Institutions - 0.62 %
Public - 32.18 %

