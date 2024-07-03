Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,451.05
Prev. Close₹1,485.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.06
Day's High₹1,498.95
Day's Low₹1,451.05
52 Week's High₹1,870
52 Week's Low₹743
Book Value₹548.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,002.09
P/E39.68
EPS37.45
Divi. Yield0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.82
5.77
5.77
5.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
207.79
185.29
160.38
138.21
Net Worth
213.61
191.06
166.15
143.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
203.66
226.32
136.32
111.22
yoy growth (%)
-10.01
66.01
22.56
-7.1
Raw materials
-134.03
-147.23
-87.98
-79.26
As % of sales
65.8
65.05
64.53
71.26
Employee costs
-14.38
-14.1
-12.36
-11.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
27.01
34.95
13.77
7.96
Depreciation
-6.02
-5.88
-5.57
-5.79
Tax paid
-6.8
-8.65
-3.67
-0.58
Working capital
-3.24
29.95
17.25
-4.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.01
66.01
22.56
-7.1
Op profit growth
-16.81
127.66
89.81
-32.25
EBIT growth
-22.44
143.4
65.89
-18.1
Net profit growth
-23.15
160.4
36.86
14.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
257.36
217.98
212.01
204.64
228.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
257.36
217.98
212.01
204.64
228.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.59
11.74
7.78
8.67
11.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Bharat Kumar R Desai
Executive Director
Hemang Jayendrabhai Shah
Non Executive Director
Shaileshkumar Ghabhawala
Independent Director
Zankhana Sheth
Independent Director
Mukesh Patel
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krutika Bhattbhatt
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bharat Parenterals Ltd
Summary
Bharat Parenterals Ltd. was incorporated on Sep.92 in Gujarat and promoted by Ramesh Desai and Bharat Desai. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing drugs, pharmaceutical formulations and ayurvedic products at its plant in Baroda. It has set-up a fully integrated and modern plant as per WHO standards at Haripura near Baroda for manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations, life saving drugs, parenterals and antibiotics.In 2016, Varenyam Healthcare Private Limited was incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary company effective 09 July, 2016. Innoxel Lifesciences was incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary company effective 16th October, 2020. Varenyam Biolifesciences got incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary company effective 28th June, 2022.
The Bharat Parenterals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1454 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Parenterals Ltd is ₹1002.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Parenterals Ltd is 39.68 and 2.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Parenterals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Parenterals Ltd is ₹743 and ₹1870 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bharat Parenterals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.64%, 3 Years at 56.92%, 1 Year at 83.73%, 6 Month at -2.89%, 3 Month at -8.00% and 1 Month at -15.86%.
