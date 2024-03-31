TO,

THE MEMBERS,

BHARAT PARENTERALS LIMITED,

VADODARA

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 31st Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Annual Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) showing the financial position of the Company prepared in compliance with Ind AS accounting standards, for the Financial year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The Company s financial performance for the year under review along with previous year s figures is given here under:

(Rs.in lakhs

PARTICULARS STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31.03.2024 FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31.03.2023 FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31.03.2024 FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31.03.2023 Net Income from Business Operations 25416 21798.15 25736 21798.15 Other Income 1196 1883.84 859 1173.91 Total Income 26611 23681.98 26595 22972.06 Profit / (loss) before Depreciation 3720 3801.73 2774 2942.95 Less Depreciation 640 584.80 902 588.24 Profit after depreciation 3080 3216.93 1872 2354.71 Less Tax Expenses: 821 783.24 821 792.24 Net Profit after Tax 2259 2433.69 1051 1575.47 Earning per equity shares (EPS) 38.81 42.14 24.94 28.40

2. DIVIDEND:

The Board has recommended payment of final dividend of Rs. 1.00 (Rupees One Only) per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each (fully paid-up) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Dividend amount is payable after declaration by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

3. RESERVES

There is no amount proposed to be transferred to the reserves in consideration of the implementation of expansion and strategic planning.

4. CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL SHARES:

During the year under review, the Paid-up Equity Share capital of the company as on April 1st, 2023 was INR. 5,77,46,660. However, the Company has allotted 45,000 Equity shares under ESOP scheme which result into increase in paid up share capital as on March 31st, 2024 to INR. 5,81,96,660.

During the year under review, no changes occurred in the Authorized Share capital. The company has not issued shares with differential voting rights sweat equity during the year.

a) BUY BACK OF SECURITIES

The Company has not bought back any of its securities during the year under review.

b) SWEAT EQUITY

The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares during the year under review.

c) BONUS SHARES

No Bonus Shares were issued during the year under review.

d) EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION PLAN

The company during the year had granted Employee Stock Option of 45,000 Equity shares allotted to the employees of the company on 12th September, 2023.

5. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 apply as a dividend was declared for the first-time last year by the company. The amount is currently held in the Unclaimed and Unpaid Dividend Account. Once the figure remains unclaimed for seven years, the said fund will be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) account after completion of due procedure.

6. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND OPERATION S REVIEW:

During the year under review, the company generated Gross Income of INR. 26,611 lakhs, earned Gross Profit of INR. 3,080 lakhs and Net Profit of INR. 2,259 lakhs as against Gross Income of Rs. 23,682 lakhs, earned Gross Profit of Rs. 3,217 lakhs and Net Profit of Rs. 2,434 lakhs of previous year.

7. STATE OF COMPANY S AFFAIRS:

During the Year under review, the turnover of the company has been increased by 15.20% and EBITDA to Revenue from operations percentage for Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 is 15.89%.

8. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED FROM THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TILL THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There are no Material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred from the end of the financial year till the date of the Report.

9. MANAGEMENT BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The constitution of the Board of Directors of the Company is in compliance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Rules thereto and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. In accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company and pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the applicable rules made thereof, Mr. Hemang J. Shah, Executive Director of the Company retire by rotation at the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting and being eligible have offered himself for re-appointment.

Details of the proposal for re-appointment of Mr. Hemang J. Shah along with his brief resume is mentioned in the Explanatory Statement under Section 102 of the Act and disclosure under Regulation 36(3) of the Listing Regulations as annexed to the Notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting. The Board recommends re-appointment / appointment of the above Director.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL ( " KMP " )

As on 31 March 2024, the following persons are Key Managerial Personnel of the Company pursuant to Section 2(51) read with Section 203 of the Act, read with the Rules framed thereunder:-

SR.NO NAME OF DIRECTOR/KMP DESIGNATION DATE OF APPOINTMENT 1 Bharatkumar Rameshchandra Desai Managing Director 30/09/2014 2 Hemang Jayendrabhai Shah Executive Director 08/07/2010 3 Jignesh Nitinchandra Shah CFO 14/08/2018 4 Krutika Bhattbhatt CS 02/10/2023

10. CHANGE IN DIRECTORS / KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL DURING THE YEAR:

During the year under review, the Company Secretary of the company has been changed as Mr. Shyam Singh Rajpurohit resigned from the post on 02/ 10/2023, and Ms. Krutika Bhattbhatt has been appointed in place of him as Company Secretary with effect from 02/10/2023.

11. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act 2013 and rules made thereunder, the Annual Return of the Company as on March 31, 2023 in Form MGT-7 and for Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 is available on the Company s website at www.bplindia.in

12. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, Foreign exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are applicable to the company and annexed as Annexure - 1 which forms part of this Annual Report.

13. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has adequate internal financial control system including suitable monitoring procedures commensurate with the size and nature of business. The internal control system provides all documented policies, guidelines, and authorization and approval procedure. The company has internal auditors which carries out extensive audits throughout the year and across all functional areas and submits its report to the Audit Committee of the Board of Director. The statutory auditors while conducting the statutory audit reviewed and evaluated the internal controls and their observations are discussed by the audit committee of the board.

14. STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY:

The Company is not required to constitute risk management committee as provided in the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

However, the Company has in place an internal Risk Management Policy to monitor the risk plans of the Company and ensure its effectiveness. The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors has additional oversight in the area of financial risks.

15. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS ‘ CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) INITIATIVES:

The CSR Committee constituted by the Board of Directors in terms of the provisions of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) reviews and restates the Company s CSR Policy in order to make it more comprehensive and aligned in line with the activities specified in Schedule VII of the Act. The Company constantly strive to positively impact the health of people throughout the country. In India, we have strived to serve our community by setting the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development, manufacture and delivery of medicines. Your Company through its Corporate Social Responsibility ( " CSR " ) Policy encourages stronger commitment from the organization and employees towards the society to address the healthcare challenges of the country. The Policy applies to all CSR programs/projects of the Company and has been prepared keeping own core competence and priorities in mind. The policy also aims to align your Company s CSR interventions with the healthcare priorities of the Government of India and other stakeholders working with similar mandates. In doing so, it would be the endeavor of your Company to synergize it s CSR initiatives undertaken by various functions/divisions within one unified strategic umbrella.

The CSR Committee acts in an advisory capacity to the Board and Management with respect to policies and strategies that affect your Company s role as a socially responsible organization. The CSR Committee ensures that the implementation, monitoring and impact assessment of the projects is in compliance with the CSR Objectives and Policy of your Company. The details of CSR expenditures made during the year are provided in

The Company as per Section 135(4) has adopted the CSR Policy and placed it on the Company s website: www.bplindia.in

Composition of CSR Committee is given in the Corporate Governance Report hence not reproduced here for the sake of brevity.

16. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

During the year under review, the company has provided loans, Guarantees or investments in compliance with the provision of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The details relating to loans, Investments or Guarantees made by the company are disclosed by the auditor in the Notes to financial results of the Company.

17. COST AUDIT COMPLIANCE REPORT:

For the year under review, specified operations of your Company were covered under the Companies (Cost Accounting Records) Rules, 2014 for maintenance of cost records. Accordingly, as per provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 such accounts and records are made and maintained.

The Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of made by the Audit Committee, has appointed CMA Chetan Gandhi, Cost Accountant, who are in whole Time Practice as Cost Accountant, having Registration No. 102341 as Cost Auditor of the Company to carry out cost audit of Cost record of the Company for the FY 2024-25 on a remuneration not exceeding of Rs.75,000/-.

A resolution seeking members ratification of remuneration payable to M/s. CMA Chetan Gandhi, Cost Accountants, Cost Auditor is included at item No. 04 of the Notice convening the AGM and Board recommends the said Resolution.

18. COMPANY S POLICY ON NOMINATION AND REMUNERATOIN OF DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION:

The Company has constituted nomination and remuneration committee and adopted revised Policy relating to appointment of Directors, payment of Managerial remuneration, KMP and other employees, Directors qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors, and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 as specified in Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report.

A copy of the policy is uploaded on the Company s website at https://www.bplindia.in/policies.html

We confirm that the remuneration paid to Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, and Senior Management Personnel complies with the Companys policy. This policy has been revised and recommended by the board for shareholder approval to update it in accordance with market research.

The statement of Disclosure of Remuneration under Section 197 of Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(1) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is mentioned in Annexure 6.

None of the Executive Directors of the Company were in receipt of any commission from the Company or any remuneration from the subsidiaries of the Company.

19. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW:

Total 11 (Eleven) Board Meetings were held during the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

The details of the Board and Committee Meetings held and attendance of each of the directors thereat have been set out in the report on corporate governance attached at Annexure 6.

20. DIRECTOR RESPOSNSIBILITY STATEMENT AS REQUIRED UNDER SECTION 134(3)(c) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) and 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, in relation to financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024, the Board of Directors to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

• In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31st, 2024 the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any.

• The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period.

• The directors had taken proper and sufficient care towards the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities.

• The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

• The directors have laid down internal financial controls, which are adequate and are operating effectively.

• The directors have devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provision of all applicable laws and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

21. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR(S):

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Directors under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, none of the Independent Directors are liable to retire by rotation.

According to Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended, the names of all the Independent Directors of the Company have been included in the data bank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs. The Independent director on meeting was scheduled on 20th March, 2024 to undertake review and performance of all the directors of the company and

Familiarization Programme was scheduled on 20th May, 2023 at being of the Financial year.

22. BOARD AND ITS COMMITTEE EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, Committees of the Board and Individual Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the SEBI Listing (Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The performance of Board was evaluated after seeking inputs from all Directors on basis such as Knowledge and Skills, Professional Conduct, Duties, Role & Function, Effectiveness, etc. The Nomination & Remuneration Committee further evaluated performance of individual directors on criteria such as preparedness on the agenda to be discussed, contribution to the discussion, etc. In a separate meeting of Independent Director, the performance of non-independent directors and the board as a whole was evaluated. Further Board opined that the Independent Directors of company appointed during the year has requisite integrity, expertise and experience (including the proficiency).

23. SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATE COMPANY AND JOINT VENTURE:

During the year under review, the company has following subsidiaries:

1. Innoxel Lifescineces Private Limited- Subsidiary incorporated on 16th October, 2020 which is also Material Subsidiary of the company

2. Varenyam Biolifesciences Private Limited incorporated on 28th June, 2022.

The information, pursuant to first proviso to Section 129(3) and rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, relating to the financial statement of subsidiary/associate company / joint ventures forms part of this report in the prescribed format AOC-1 and is given by way of " Annexure- 3 " .

Further, pursuant to provisions of Section 136 of the Act, the financial statements, including Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company along with relevant documents and separate audited accounts in respect of Subsidiaries and Associate, are available on the website of the Company at www.bplindia.in

24. DEPOSIT:

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 and 74 of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 during the year under review and hence there were no outstanding deposits and no amount remaining unclaimed with the Company as on March 31, 2024.

DETAILS OF LOANS AVAILED FROM DIRECTORS OR THEIR RELATIVES:

As required under Clause (viii) of Rule 2 of Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, during the year under review, no loans have been availed by the Company from its Directors and/or from their relatives.

25. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR RELATED ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTEIS:

All Related Party Transactions that were entered into during the financial year 2023-24 were on an arm s length basis and were in the ordinary course of business and in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued thereunder and as per Listing Regulations.

All Related Party Transactions with related parties were reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board. Policy on Transactions with Related Parties as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Company s website. Further the approvals have been taken from the shareholders for material related party transactions.

Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the disclosure of Related Party Transactions, in the format specified in the accounting standards for the half year ended 30th September, 2023 and 31st March, 2024 has been uploaded on the Exchange and the website of the company.

The Related Party Transactions, wherever necessary are carried out by company as per this policy. During the year the policy has not been changed and uploaded on the Company s website.

26. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS:

The provisions of Secretarial Audit and appointment of Secretarial Auditor as required under section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 9(1) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration) Rules, 2014 are applicable to the Company pursuant to which the Company has appointed M/s Jigar Trivedi & Co., Company Secretaries ICSI Membership No. 46488 and COP No. 18483 as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit report of the company as on 31.03.2024 is annexed herewith as Annexure-4. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, disclaimer or adverse remarks.

27. STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/s. CNK & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 101961W), Vadodara, were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for Second term of 5 years starting w.e.f. 2021-22 so as to hold office up to the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company, in terms of the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013

The Auditor s Report for Financial Year 2023-24 is enclosed with the Financial Statements in this Annual Report and there are no qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks, or disclaimers made by the statutory auditor in their Audit Report.

28. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The Company is maintaining cost records as specified by Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

29. EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS AND THE PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY IN THEIR REPORTS:

No qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks were made by the Statutory Auditor and the Secretarial Auditor in their respective reports.

30. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS IF ANY:

There was no change in the nature of business of the company or in the nature of business carried by the Company during the year under review.

31. WHISTLE BLOWER / VIGIL MECHANISM:

Your Company has established a Whistle Blower/ Vigil Mechanism through which its Directors, Employees and Stakeholders can report their genuine concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Company s code of conduct or ethics policy. It is affirmed that no employee has been denied access to the Audit Committee of the Company pursuant to this policy.

The details of the whistle blower policy are provided in the report on Corporate Governance forming part of this report as well as its weblink are contained in the Corporate Governance Report and website of the Company www.bplindia.in.

32. AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Company has an Audit Committee pursuant to the requirements of the Act read with the rules framed thereunder and Listing Regulations.

The details pertaining to composition of Audit Committee are included in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report.

During the year under review, the Board has accepted all recommendations of the Audit Committee and accordingly, no disclosure is required to be made in respect of nonacceptance of any recommendation of the Audit Committee by the Board.

33. DISCLOSURE FOR OBSERVATION OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

During the year under review, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under section 118 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013.

34. ANNUAL SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT:

The Company has undertaken an audit for the financial year 2023-24 for all applicable compliances as per SEBI Regulations and Circulars/Guidelines issued thereunder. The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report has been submitted to the stock exchanges within 60 days from the end of the financial year under review.

35. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

During the year no significant material order has been passed by the Regulators or Tribunals or Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

36. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION:

The information required pursuant to Section 197(12) read with Rule 5(1) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company, forms part of this report as Annexure-5.

37. POLICY ON PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORK PLACE:

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at work place and has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at the work place in line with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules thereunder. The Company has complied with the provisions relating to constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the said Act. The policy aims to provide protection to the employees at the work place and prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed of during the year:

• No. of complaints received: Nil

• No. of complaints disposed of: Nil

38. CODE OF CONDUCT

Your Company has laid down a Code of Conduct ( " Code " ) for all the Board Members and Senior Management Personnel of the Company. The Code is available on the website of the Company i.e., https://www.bplindia.in/policies.html All Directors and Senior Management Personnel of the Company have affirmed compliance with the Company s Code of Conduct for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

39. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Your Company continue to imbibe and emulate the best corporate governance practices aimed at building trust among all stakeholders - shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers and others. Your Company believes that fairness, transparency, responsibility and accountability are the four key elements of corporate governance. In compliance with Regulations 17 to 22 and Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, a separate report on Corporate Governance presented in a separate section forms an integral part of this Annual Report as Annexure-6.

40. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING AND CODE OF CONDUCT FOR FAIR DISCLOSURE:

The Company has adopted a code of conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting trading by Insiders in securities of the company. The code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the company s securities and prohibits the purchase or sale of securities of the company by the directors and the Directors while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the company and during the period when the trading window is closed. The company has also adopted a Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure and Conduct of Unpublished price Sensitive information to formulate a stated framework and policy for prompt and fair disclosure of events and occurrences

that could impact price discovery in the market for securities of the company. The policy is available on website of the Company.

41. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT:

The Business Responsibility Report under regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to Company for the year under review ended 31st March, 2024. Therefore, there is no requirement to submit a separate report by the company.

42. DETAILS OF FRAUDS: -

The Auditors have not reported any instances of frauds committed in your Company by its officers or employees, to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Act details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

43. PROCEEDINGS PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE:

No application is made and no such proceedings or appeals pending under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year and at the end of the financial year.

44. THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF: -

No such instance of One-time settlement or valuation was done while taking or discharging loan from the Banks/ Financial institutions occurred during the year.

45. LISTING: -

The Equity shares of the Company continue to remain listed on BSE Limited and. The annual listing fees for the F.Y. 2024-25 has been paid to the Stock Exchange.

46. ACKNOWLEDGMENT BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

We thank our customers, vendors, dealers, investors, business partners and bankers for their continued support during the year which made the Company grow successfully. We also place on record our appreciation of the contribution made by our employees at all levels. Our consistent growth was made possible by their hard work, solidarity, cooperation and support.