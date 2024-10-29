iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Parenterals Ltd Board Meeting

1,400
(3.71%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Bharat Parenter. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
Bharat Parenterals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting scheduled on 29th October 2024 to consider the unaudited Financial Result for quarter ended on 30th Sept. 2024 Financial Result for half year ended on 30th September, 2024 Intimation of Allotment of Equity shares 29th Oct, 24 and and re appointment of Mr. Bharat R. Desai, MD (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Intimation for appointment of Statutory Auditor
Board Meeting8 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Bharat Parenterals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be scheduled on 8th August 2024 for considering and approve unaudited Financial Result for Quarter Ended on 30th June 2024 Intimation of outcome of Board meeting for Standalone & consolidated Financial Result for quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024) Intimation of Resignation of Statutory Auditor dated 10th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 Jun 20246 Jun 2024
Bharat Parenterals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Scheduled on 10th June 2024 in continuation of intimation filed dated 05th June 2024 for Allotment of Equity shares on Preferential Basis against Acquisition of Equity stake in Varenyam Healtcare Pvt & Varenyem Biolifesciences Pvt Ltd. Outcome of Board meeting held on 10th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/06/2024)
Board Meeting5 Jun 202426 May 2024
Bharat Parenterals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting as Scheduled on 5th June 2024 Intimation of Allotment of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05/06/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202410 May 2024
Bharat Parenterals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve Audited Financial Resut (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for Year ended on 31st March 2024 and quarterly result and other matters as may be approved by the chairman of the meeting Intimation of Board Meeting Scheduled on 22nd May, 2024 to consider and recommend Final Dividend for Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024) Declaration of Financial Result for Quarter and Financial year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202425 Apr 2024
Bharat Parenterals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under regulation 29 (1) (d) of SEBI LODR provision for Preferential Allotment of Equity Shares Outcome of Board meeting held 29th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Bharat Parenterals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting for Adoption of unaudited Financial Statement for quarter ended on 31.12.2023 Financial Result Q3 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

