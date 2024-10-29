Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

Bharat Parenterals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting scheduled on 29th October 2024 to consider the unaudited Financial Result for quarter ended on 30th Sept. 2024 Financial Result for half year ended on 30th September, 2024 Intimation of Allotment of Equity shares 29th Oct, 24 and and re appointment of Mr. Bharat R. Desai, MD (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Intimation for appointment of Statutory Auditor

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Bharat Parenterals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be scheduled on 8th August 2024 for considering and approve unaudited Financial Result for Quarter Ended on 30th June 2024 Intimation of outcome of Board meeting for Standalone & consolidated Financial Result for quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024) Intimation of Resignation of Statutory Auditor dated 10th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 6 Jun 2024

Bharat Parenterals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Scheduled on 10th June 2024 in continuation of intimation filed dated 05th June 2024 for Allotment of Equity shares on Preferential Basis against Acquisition of Equity stake in Varenyam Healtcare Pvt & Varenyem Biolifesciences Pvt Ltd. Outcome of Board meeting held on 10th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/06/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 26 May 2024

Bharat Parenterals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting as Scheduled on 5th June 2024 Intimation of Allotment of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05/06/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 10 May 2024

Bharat Parenterals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve Audited Financial Resut (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for Year ended on 31st March 2024 and quarterly result and other matters as may be approved by the chairman of the meeting Intimation of Board Meeting Scheduled on 22nd May, 2024 to consider and recommend Final Dividend for Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024) Declaration of Financial Result for Quarter and Financial year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

Bharat Parenterals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under regulation 29 (1) (d) of SEBI LODR provision for Preferential Allotment of Equity Shares Outcome of Board meeting held 29th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024