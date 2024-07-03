Bharat Parenterals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
71.63
92.51
67.82
59.82
59.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
71.63
92.51
67.82
59.82
59.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.21
2.54
2.64
1.26
2.6
Total Income
75.84
95.05
70.46
61.08
62.41
Total Expenditure
79.29
88.02
66.82
53.21
55.49
PBIDT
-3.45
7.03
3.64
7.87
6.92
Interest
2.91
2.77
1.13
0.58
0.63
PBDT
-6.36
4.26
2.51
7.29
6.29
Depreciation
9.01
9.03
3.87
1.82
1.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.06
4.35
1.59
2.22
1.55
Deferred Tax
0.09
-0.28
-0.39
-0.39
0.56
Reported Profit After Tax
-17.52
-8.84
-2.56
3.64
2.43
Minority Interest After NP
-10.01
-10.12
-2.26
-0.14
-1.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.51
1.28
-0.3
3.78
3.52
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.51
1.28
-0.3
3.78
3.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-27
-2.11
-0.62
6.45
6.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.52
5.82
5.82
5.77
5.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-4.81
7.59
5.36
13.15
11.56
PBDTM(%)
-8.87
4.6
3.7
12.18
10.51
PATM(%)
-24.45
-9.55
-3.77
6.08
4.06
