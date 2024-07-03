iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Parenterals Ltd Quarterly Results

1,460
(-0.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

71.63

92.51

67.82

59.82

59.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

71.63

92.51

67.82

59.82

59.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.21

2.54

2.64

1.26

2.6

Total Income

75.84

95.05

70.46

61.08

62.41

Total Expenditure

79.29

88.02

66.82

53.21

55.49

PBIDT

-3.45

7.03

3.64

7.87

6.92

Interest

2.91

2.77

1.13

0.58

0.63

PBDT

-6.36

4.26

2.51

7.29

6.29

Depreciation

9.01

9.03

3.87

1.82

1.75

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.06

4.35

1.59

2.22

1.55

Deferred Tax

0.09

-0.28

-0.39

-0.39

0.56

Reported Profit After Tax

-17.52

-8.84

-2.56

3.64

2.43

Minority Interest After NP

-10.01

-10.12

-2.26

-0.14

-1.09

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.51

1.28

-0.3

3.78

3.52

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.51

1.28

-0.3

3.78

3.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-27

-2.11

-0.62

6.45

6.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.52

5.82

5.82

5.77

5.77

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-4.81

7.59

5.36

13.15

11.56

PBDTM(%)

-8.87

4.6

3.7

12.18

10.51

PATM(%)

-24.45

-9.55

-3.77

6.08

4.06

