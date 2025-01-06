Bharat Parenterals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
27.01
34.95
13.77
7.96
Depreciation
-6.02
-5.88
-5.57
-5.79
Tax paid
-6.8
-8.65
-3.67
-0.58
Working capital
-3.24
29.95
17.25
-4.15
Other operating items
Operating
10.94
50.36
21.77
-2.56
Capital expenditure
17.47
10.97
8.12
1.3
Free cash flow
28.41
61.33
29.89
-1.26
Equity raised
235.4
159.69
116.93
102.02
Investing
41.56
-0.51
-0.03
0.3
Financing
10.94
-7.46
3.03
12.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
316.32
213.06
149.82
113.75
No Record Found
