Bharat Parenterals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

27.01

34.95

13.77

7.96

Depreciation

-6.02

-5.88

-5.57

-5.79

Tax paid

-6.8

-8.65

-3.67

-0.58

Working capital

-3.24

29.95

17.25

-4.15

Other operating items

Operating

10.94

50.36

21.77

-2.56

Capital expenditure

17.47

10.97

8.12

1.3

Free cash flow

28.41

61.33

29.89

-1.26

Equity raised

235.4

159.69

116.93

102.02

Investing

41.56

-0.51

-0.03

0.3

Financing

10.94

-7.46

3.03

12.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

316.32

213.06

149.82

113.75

