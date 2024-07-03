Bharat Parenterals Ltd. was incorporated on Sep.92 in Gujarat and promoted by Ramesh Desai and Bharat Desai. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing drugs, pharmaceutical formulations and ayurvedic products at its plant in Baroda. It has set-up a fully integrated and modern plant as per WHO standards at Haripura near Baroda for manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations, life saving drugs, parenterals and antibiotics.In 2016, Varenyam Healthcare Private Limited was incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary company effective 09 July, 2016. Innoxel Lifesciences was incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary company effective 16th October, 2020. Varenyam Biolifesciences got incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary company effective 28th June, 2022.
