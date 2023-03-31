Bharat Parenterals Ltd Management Discussions

1. Economic Overview and Indian Pharmaceutical market:

Market size of India pharmaceuticals industry is expected to reach US$ 65 billion by 2024, and ~US$ 130 billion by 2030. According to the government data, the Indian pharmaceutical industry is worth approximately US$ 50 billion with over US$ 25 billion of the value coming from exports. About 20% of the global exports in generic drugs are met by India.

India is among the top 12 destinations for biotechnology worldwide and 3rd largest destination for biotechnology in Asia Pacific. In 2022, India s Biotechnology industry has crossed US$ 80.12 billion, growing 14% from the previous year.

The Indian pharmaceutical industry has seen a massive expansion over the last few years and is expected to reach about 13% of the size of the global pharma market while enhancing its quality, affordability, and innovation.

According to the Indian Economic Survey 2021, the domestic market is expected to grow 3x in the next decade. India s domestic pharmaceutical market stood at US$ 42 billion in 2021 and is likely to reach US$ 65 billion by 2024 and further expand to reach US$ 120-130 billion by 2030. Indias biotechnology industry comprises biopharmaceuticals, bio-services, bio-agriculture, bio-industry, and bioinformatics. The Indian biotechnology industry was valued at US$ 70.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 150 billion by 2025. India s medical devices market stood at US$ 10.36 billion in FY20. The market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 37% from 2020 to 2025 to reach US$ 50 billion. As of August 2021, CARE Ratings expect Indias pharmaceutical business to develop at an annual rate of ~11% over the next two years to reach more than US$ 60 billion in value.

2. Industry Structure and Development:

With more than 500 formulations to choose, a strong formulation development base and coveted WHO-cGMP certificate to its credit, Bharat Parenterals Limited has already made an export presence across the globe. The large scale modern production facility at Haripura, Savli is WHO-cGMP certified and abides by its stringent norms. Its processes are ISO 9001:2000 certified as well over years, Bharat Parenterals Limited has sharpened its production expertise, built modern production lines and consolidated manufacturing processes, which conform to international standards.

3. Opportunities and Threats:

The Indian pharmaceutical environment is evolving rapidly with government involvement which may impact the development of the Indian Pharmaceutical Market. Factors like government mandated price controls, patent scenario, weakening of rupee, stringent quality standards, etc. are some of the major issues that need consideration in the current scenario. Bharat Parenterals Limited will be able to place itself in a strong position by expanding strategically, increasing its manufacturing capacities and enhancing capacities across the organization. With the state of the art and regulatory compliant manufacturing facilities Bharat Parenterals Limited is geared up to encash the business opportunities available.

4. Risk and Concerns:

Dynamic business environment of modern times throws several challenges from time to time. Threats include:

• Growing competition both from domestic and global players •Preference of some customers towards MNC suppliers over Indian suppliers

• High dependence on imported raw material.

• Volatility in raw and packing material prices and fluctuations in Foreign Exchange

• Rising cost of utilities.

• Cyclic demand changes in some market sectors.

Your company focuses on continual expansion of its products and customer base, while systematically strengthening its quality, innovation and cost competence in order to mitigate the potential impact of some of the above threats.

5. Segment-Wise Performance

a) The Company is only in one line of business- Pharmaceuticals.

b) The Segment Revenue in the Geographical Segment considered for disclosures are as follow:

- Revenue in India includes sales to customers located within India -10886.38 (Rs. In lakhs)

- Revenue outside India includes sales to customers located outside India - 10863.75 (Rs. In lakhs)

6. Outlook:

The Company is focusing on its core business of manufacturing and marketing of formulations. Research and development has been put on fast track for cost competitiveness and to comply with the regulatory market. Cost rationalization and management control at all levels are practiced to ensure operational efficiency in the sphere of manufacturing and marketing. Armed with strong resources base and a vision to be a leading manufacturer of formulations, the company is poised to unleash its true potentials to meet the challenges and exploit growth opportunities ahead.

World economic overview:

In the global pharmaceuticals sector, India is a significant and rising player. India is the worlds largest supplier of generic medications, accounting for 20% of the worldwide supply by volume and supplying about 60% of the global vaccination demand. The Indian pharmaceutical sector is worth US$ 42 billion worldwide. In August 2021, the Indian pharmaceutical market increased at 17.7% annually, up from 13.7% in July 2020. According to India Ratings & Research, the Indian pharmaceutical market revenue is expected to be over 12% Y-o-Y in FY22

7. Internal Control System and their adequacy:

The Company has in place adequate internal control mechanism to ensure proper and stringent compliance of all policies, procedures and statutes, applicable to the company, nationally as well internationally. The company undergoes periodical review and a report thereon is provided to the management for taking further actions.

8. Human Resource:

Your company knows and believes that the success in establishment of Bharat Parenterals Limited as an international player with core strengths of R&D and Quality has been achieved due to the hard work and commitment of the human resource. A happy organization is made by happy human resource and thus, the company ensures continuous development, work-life balance and high morale of its employees at all times. Recognizing that people are important part of the organization, a major exercise in development and training of employees is undertaken at all levels of the

company. The industrial relations in all the units of the Company during the financial year 2022-23 were peaceful and harmonious. Experienced and motivated employees have been the backbone of the Company. There were 363 peoples employed in the Company as on 31.03.2023. Your Company puts special emphasis on team building and positive work culture. We train employees to understand and absorb the latest technological trends which in turn, prepare them to achieve higher efficiency levels in production, quality besides leading to higher customer satisfaction. There is a systematic identification of training needs. Training and development inputs are provided to all employees - in the areas of skill development and behavioral improvement so that individual development keeps pace with organizational development.

9. Formulation and Developments:

Company always considering Formulation and Development as crucial for sustain growth of the Company. Company always try to introduce newer and newer drugs delivery system for ensuring products available as regard to time and enhancing therapeutic value. To achieve this objective we have experienced and qualified pharmacists whose activity is to maintain and find out newer and newer delivery system as well as re-engineering innovative process. This will held the Company to maintain material consumption ration.

10. Financial performance with respect to operational performance:

A detailed financial overview is given in the Board s Report of the Company.

11. Cautionary Statement:

Certain statement made in this report, are forward looking statements and actual results may differ from such expectations or projections about the future, as several factors would make significant difference to the Company s operations such as economic conditions affecting demand and supply, government s regulations, level of competitions prevailing at the relevant time, etc. The Company assumes no responsibility publicly to amend, modify or revise any such statements on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events.