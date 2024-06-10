|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|2 Jul 2024
|10 Jun 2024
|AGM 02/07/2024 The Intimation of 31st Annual General Meeting is Scheduled on 2nd July, 2024 and Record date/Cut off date as fixed for final dividend for FY 2023-2024 Intimation of Cut off date for E-voting for 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.06.2024) Intimation of Revised Annual report fo fiancial year and quarter ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024) Proceedings/Transcript of 31st Annual General Meeting held on 2nd July,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024) Intimation of Voting result alongwith Scrutinizers report for 31st Annual General Meeting held on 2nd July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.