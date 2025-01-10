Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.71
0.71
0.71
0.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
92.47
86.91
81.63
76.64
Net Worth
93.18
87.62
82.34
77.35
Minority Interest
Debt
56
52.09
51.14
49.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.6
5.07
4.03
3.34
Total Liabilities
155.78
144.78
137.51
130.48
Fixed Assets
73.46
57.38
48.78
41.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.37
7.37
7.37
7.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
69.73
75.17
76.4
75.54
Inventories
27.84
29.31
25.72
26.91
Inventory Days
49.67
Sundry Debtors
56.62
65.54
66.69
67.79
Debtor Days
125.14
Other Current Assets
36.83
37.62
33.31
31.93
Sundry Creditors
-39.65
-44.27
-39.54
-43.53
Creditor Days
80.35
Other Current Liabilities
-11.91
-13.03
-9.78
-7.56
Cash
5.21
4.86
4.96
5.74
Total Assets
155.77
144.78
137.51
130.5
