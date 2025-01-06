iifl-logo-icon 1
Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,995
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

197.71

183.25

176.68

156.11

yoy growth (%)

7.88

3.71

13.18

-8.45

Raw materials

-134.82

-126.78

-108.31

-100.39

As % of sales

68.18

69.18

61.3

64.3

Employee costs

-5.36

-4.63

-4.9

-4.59

As % of sales

2.71

2.53

2.77

2.94

Other costs

-48.75

-45.66

-58

-47.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.65

24.91

32.82

30.31

Operating profit

8.77

6.17

5.46

3.79

OPM

4.44

3.36

3.09

2.43

Depreciation

-2.32

-2.7

-1.73

-1.62

Interest expense

-2.54

-2.84

-2.95

-2.67

Other income

2.16

4.8

1.84

1.56

Profit before tax

6.07

5.41

2.62

1.06

Taxes

-1.6

-1.31

-0.17

-0.33

Tax rate

-26.48

-24.25

-6.66

-31.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.46

4.1

2.44

0.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.46

4.1

2.44

0.72

yoy growth (%)

8.82

67.84

237.07

-38.27

NPM

2.25

2.23

1.38

0.46

