Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
197.71
183.25
176.68
156.11
yoy growth (%)
7.88
3.71
13.18
-8.45
Raw materials
-134.82
-126.78
-108.31
-100.39
As % of sales
68.18
69.18
61.3
64.3
Employee costs
-5.36
-4.63
-4.9
-4.59
As % of sales
2.71
2.53
2.77
2.94
Other costs
-48.75
-45.66
-58
-47.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.65
24.91
32.82
30.31
Operating profit
8.77
6.17
5.46
3.79
OPM
4.44
3.36
3.09
2.43
Depreciation
-2.32
-2.7
-1.73
-1.62
Interest expense
-2.54
-2.84
-2.95
-2.67
Other income
2.16
4.8
1.84
1.56
Profit before tax
6.07
5.41
2.62
1.06
Taxes
-1.6
-1.31
-0.17
-0.33
Tax rate
-26.48
-24.25
-6.66
-31.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.46
4.1
2.44
0.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.46
4.1
2.44
0.72
yoy growth (%)
8.82
67.84
237.07
-38.27
NPM
2.25
2.23
1.38
0.46
