Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.07
5.41
2.62
1.06
Depreciation
-2.32
-2.7
-1.73
-1.62
Tax paid
-1.6
-1.31
-0.17
-0.33
Working capital
3.2
2.94
2.12
-16.07
Other operating items
Operating
5.34
4.33
2.83
-16.96
Capital expenditure
15.58
19.56
-9.76
11.05
Free cash flow
20.92
23.89
-6.92
-5.91
Equity raised
144.35
136.14
131.25
129.8
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
12.39
4.84
0.85
-11.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
177.66
164.88
125.17
112.71
