Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,995
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Binayaka Tex Pr FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.07

5.41

2.62

1.06

Depreciation

-2.32

-2.7

-1.73

-1.62

Tax paid

-1.6

-1.31

-0.17

-0.33

Working capital

3.2

2.94

2.12

-16.07

Other operating items

Operating

5.34

4.33

2.83

-16.96

Capital expenditure

15.58

19.56

-9.76

11.05

Free cash flow

20.92

23.89

-6.92

-5.91

Equity raised

144.35

136.14

131.25

129.8

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

12.39

4.84

0.85

-11.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

177.66

164.88

125.17

112.71

