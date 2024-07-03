iifl-logo-icon 1
Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd Share Price

1,995
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open1,995
  Day's High1,999
  52 Wk High2,307.6
  Prev. Close2,100
  Day's Low1,995
  52 Wk Low 760
  Turnover (lac)0.15
  P/E30.59
  Face Value10
  Book Value1,323.44
  EPS68.66
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)141.65
  Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1,995

Prev. Close

2,100

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

1,999

Day's Low

1,995

52 Week's High

2,307.6

52 Week's Low

760

Book Value

1,323.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

141.65

P/E

30.59

EPS

68.66

Divi. Yield

0

Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.10%

Non-Promoter- 40.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.71

0.71

0.71

0.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

92.47

86.91

81.63

76.64

Net Worth

93.18

87.62

82.34

77.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

197.71

183.25

176.68

156.11

yoy growth (%)

7.88

3.71

13.18

-8.45

Raw materials

-134.82

-126.78

-108.31

-100.39

As % of sales

68.18

69.18

61.3

64.3

Employee costs

-5.36

-4.63

-4.9

-4.59

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.07

5.41

2.62

1.06

Depreciation

-2.32

-2.7

-1.73

-1.62

Tax paid

-1.6

-1.31

-0.17

-0.33

Working capital

3.2

2.94

2.12

-16.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.88

3.71

13.18

-8.45

Op profit growth

42.26

12.85

43.95

-31.83

EBIT growth

4.26

48.21

49.32

-32.72

Net profit growth

8.82

67.84

237.07

-38.27

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pradipkumar Pacheriwala

Executive Director

Heeradevi Pacheriwala

Non Executive Director

Ashok Kumar Ramprakash Agarwal

Independent Director

Krishan Kumar Lahoti

Independent Director

Manjeet Kumar Surana

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tarpan Shah

Independent Director

Yuvraj Vijay Bangera

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd

Summary

Binayak Tex Processors Limited, established in 1983, is engaged in the business of manufacturing/processing of textile fabrics. The Company operates through textile products segment. The Companys products include home textiles, such as bed sheets, curtains, towels, kitchen apron, curtains, pillows and decorative cushion. In addition, it is also engaged in the business of suiting and shirting, and micro fabrics. The Companys bed sheet collection includes basic collection, classic collection, premium collection and designer bed sheets. It produces both single and double bed sheets. The Companys plant is located at Dombivali, District Thane.The company is actively catering to the specific needs of the clients engaged in sectors like Home Furnishing, Institutions, Hotels, Hospitals, Railways etc. by manufacturing supplying and exporting of Home Textile Fabrics. In addition to this, the company has set net paradigms of brilliance in the market by rendering flawless quality products and prompt services. The company witnessed splendorous growth since its inception in the year 1971 under the efficient headship, Mr. Pradip Pacheriwal. The logical ideas and effective methods of the Director assisted the Company to acquire distinguished position amidst the leading Home Textiles Manufacturers and Suppliers in India. It gained specialization in the dealing of products like Sleeping Pillows and Kitchen Apron Set.The companys state-of-the-art infrastructure is backed with technologically ad
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd share price today?

The Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1995 today.

What is the Market Cap of Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd is ₹141.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd is 30.59 and 1.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd is ₹760 and ₹2307.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd?

Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.21%, 3 Years at 33.53%, 1 Year at 180.37%, 6 Month at -2.54%, 3 Month at 9.95% and 1 Month at 13.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.10 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.90 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

