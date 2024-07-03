Summary

Binayak Tex Processors Limited, established in 1983, is engaged in the business of manufacturing/processing of textile fabrics. The Company operates through textile products segment. The Companys products include home textiles, such as bed sheets, curtains, towels, kitchen apron, curtains, pillows and decorative cushion. In addition, it is also engaged in the business of suiting and shirting, and micro fabrics. The Companys bed sheet collection includes basic collection, classic collection, premium collection and designer bed sheets. It produces both single and double bed sheets. The Companys plant is located at Dombivali, District Thane.The company is actively catering to the specific needs of the clients engaged in sectors like Home Furnishing, Institutions, Hotels, Hospitals, Railways etc. by manufacturing supplying and exporting of Home Textile Fabrics. In addition to this, the company has set net paradigms of brilliance in the market by rendering flawless quality products and prompt services. The company witnessed splendorous growth since its inception in the year 1971 under the efficient headship, Mr. Pradip Pacheriwal. The logical ideas and effective methods of the Director assisted the Company to acquire distinguished position amidst the leading Home Textiles Manufacturers and Suppliers in India. It gained specialization in the dealing of products like Sleeping Pillows and Kitchen Apron Set.The companys state-of-the-art infrastructure is backed with technologically ad

