SectorTextiles
Open₹1,995
Prev. Close₹2,100
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹1,999
Day's Low₹1,995
52 Week's High₹2,307.6
52 Week's Low₹760
Book Value₹1,323.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)141.65
P/E30.59
EPS68.66
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.71
0.71
0.71
0.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
92.47
86.91
81.63
76.64
Net Worth
93.18
87.62
82.34
77.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
197.71
183.25
176.68
156.11
yoy growth (%)
7.88
3.71
13.18
-8.45
Raw materials
-134.82
-126.78
-108.31
-100.39
As % of sales
68.18
69.18
61.3
64.3
Employee costs
-5.36
-4.63
-4.9
-4.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.07
5.41
2.62
1.06
Depreciation
-2.32
-2.7
-1.73
-1.62
Tax paid
-1.6
-1.31
-0.17
-0.33
Working capital
3.2
2.94
2.12
-16.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.88
3.71
13.18
-8.45
Op profit growth
42.26
12.85
43.95
-31.83
EBIT growth
4.26
48.21
49.32
-32.72
Net profit growth
8.82
67.84
237.07
-38.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pradipkumar Pacheriwala
Executive Director
Heeradevi Pacheriwala
Non Executive Director
Ashok Kumar Ramprakash Agarwal
Independent Director
Krishan Kumar Lahoti
Independent Director
Manjeet Kumar Surana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tarpan Shah
Independent Director
Yuvraj Vijay Bangera
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd
Summary
Binayak Tex Processors Limited, established in 1983, is engaged in the business of manufacturing/processing of textile fabrics. The Company operates through textile products segment. The Companys products include home textiles, such as bed sheets, curtains, towels, kitchen apron, curtains, pillows and decorative cushion. In addition, it is also engaged in the business of suiting and shirting, and micro fabrics. The Companys bed sheet collection includes basic collection, classic collection, premium collection and designer bed sheets. It produces both single and double bed sheets. The Companys plant is located at Dombivali, District Thane.The company is actively catering to the specific needs of the clients engaged in sectors like Home Furnishing, Institutions, Hotels, Hospitals, Railways etc. by manufacturing supplying and exporting of Home Textile Fabrics. In addition to this, the company has set net paradigms of brilliance in the market by rendering flawless quality products and prompt services. The company witnessed splendorous growth since its inception in the year 1971 under the efficient headship, Mr. Pradip Pacheriwal. The logical ideas and effective methods of the Director assisted the Company to acquire distinguished position amidst the leading Home Textiles Manufacturers and Suppliers in India. It gained specialization in the dealing of products like Sleeping Pillows and Kitchen Apron Set.The companys state-of-the-art infrastructure is backed with technologically ad
The Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1995 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd is ₹141.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd is 30.59 and 1.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd is ₹760 and ₹2307.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.21%, 3 Years at 33.53%, 1 Year at 180.37%, 6 Month at -2.54%, 3 Month at 9.95% and 1 Month at 13.64%.
