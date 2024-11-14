iifl-logo-icon 1
Binayaka Tex Processors Ltd Board Meeting

1,995
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
BINAYAK TEX PROCESSORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to bee held on 14th November 2024 Out come of September 2024 result (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 202427 Aug 2024
BINAYAK TEX PROCESSORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For approval of Notice of AGM Board Meeting Outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on 05/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
BINAYAK TEX PROCESSORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Approve the Unaudited Financials along with limited review report for quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Appointment of Sark and associates LLP as a secretarial Auditor of the company. 3. To Review the Business Operation of the Company 4. Any other matters with the permission of the chair Financial result for the June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202417 May 2024
BINAYAK TEX PROCESSORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 30th May 2024 Audited Result for the March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Financial result for the March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.07.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
BINAYAK TEX PROCESSORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for December quarter 2023 Financial Result for December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

