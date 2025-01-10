Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.51
10.42
10.37
10.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
977.94
926.58
841.06
745.33
Net Worth
988.45
937
851.43
755.64
Minority Interest
Debt
77.5
80.57
89.91
91.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
20.21
17.12
12.93
10.64
Total Liabilities
1,086.16
1,034.69
954.27
858.12
Fixed Assets
338.47
328.3
247.16
177.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.69
18.26
18.26
18.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
24.32
13.64
5.01
3.59
Networking Capital
535.35
589.87
534.36
539.54
Inventories
89.45
74.15
90.11
83.68
Inventory Days
51.68
65.61
Sundry Debtors
399.51
399.06
408.82
348.68
Debtor Days
234.49
273.39
Other Current Assets
133
235.31
166.13
198.27
Sundry Creditors
-57.91
-98.6
-109.27
-72.66
Creditor Days
62.67
56.97
Other Current Liabilities
-28.7
-20.05
-21.43
-18.43
Cash
169.32
84.61
149.48
119.52
Total Assets
1,086.15
1,034.68
954.27
858.13
