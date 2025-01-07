Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
636.35
465.51
441.95
426.59
yoy growth (%)
36.7
5.33
3.6
43.2
Raw materials
-343.94
-253.3
-236.72
-225.14
As % of sales
54.04
54.41
53.56
52.77
Employee costs
-65.05
-58.6
-44.02
-33.84
As % of sales
10.22
12.59
9.96
7.93
Other costs
-118.15
-62.13
-61.04
-74.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.56
13.34
13.81
17.46
Operating profit
109.19
91.46
100.16
93.09
OPM
17.16
19.64
22.66
21.82
Depreciation
-13.84
-13.76
-8.83
-5.74
Interest expense
-4.32
-4.19
-4.55
-3.15
Other income
32.62
17.68
34.93
35.81
Profit before tax
123.65
91.18
121.71
120.01
Taxes
-33.73
-23.68
-29.37
-45.57
Tax rate
-27.28
-25.97
-24.13
-37.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
89.91
67.5
92.33
74.43
Exceptional items
2.74
0
0
0
Net profit
92.66
67.5
92.33
74.43
yoy growth (%)
37.27
-26.89
24.04
30.55
NPM
14.56
14.5
20.89
17.44
