Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

636.35

465.51

441.95

426.59

yoy growth (%)

36.7

5.33

3.6

43.2

Raw materials

-343.94

-253.3

-236.72

-225.14

As % of sales

54.04

54.41

53.56

52.77

Employee costs

-65.05

-58.6

-44.02

-33.84

As % of sales

10.22

12.59

9.96

7.93

Other costs

-118.15

-62.13

-61.04

-74.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.56

13.34

13.81

17.46

Operating profit

109.19

91.46

100.16

93.09

OPM

17.16

19.64

22.66

21.82

Depreciation

-13.84

-13.76

-8.83

-5.74

Interest expense

-4.32

-4.19

-4.55

-3.15

Other income

32.62

17.68

34.93

35.81

Profit before tax

123.65

91.18

121.71

120.01

Taxes

-33.73

-23.68

-29.37

-45.57

Tax rate

-27.28

-25.97

-24.13

-37.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

89.91

67.5

92.33

74.43

Exceptional items

2.74

0

0

0

Net profit

92.66

67.5

92.33

74.43

yoy growth (%)

37.27

-26.89

24.04

30.55

NPM

14.56

14.5

20.89

17.44

